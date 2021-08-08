U.S. edges China for most gold medals after women's indoor volleyball team win

The U.S. women's indoor volleyball team beat Brazil to win the Olympic gold medal on Sunday.

Why it matters: The win is the team's first ever Olympic gold medal. It secured the U.S. the top gold medal spot for the Tokyo Games. China had been leading the gold medal count during the Olympics. But wins in the women's volleyball, cycling and basketball events Sunday helped Team USA clinch top spot.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

