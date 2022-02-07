Canada Leads U.S. Women's Hockey Team 4-2 After Second Period originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The United States women’s hockey team is going to need to muster up a third-period comeback to remain undefeated in Beijing.

The U.S. trails Canada 4-2 after a wild second period that saw a combined five goals between the two teams.

Team USA opened the scoring frenzy when Dani Cameranesi scored off of her own rebound with over 10 minutes remaining in the period.

The United States then grabbed its first lead of the game just over two minutes later as Alex Carpenter scored on the power play.

But Canada answered right back less than 30 seconds after Carpenter’s goal with Brianne Jenner finding the back of the net for a second time. The Canadians then reclaimed the lead when Natalie Spooner set up a Jamie Lee Rattray right on the doorstep for a goal.

Less than two minutes later, Marie-Philip Poulin was hooked on a breakaway by Cayla Barnes. Poulin didn’t convert her initial attempt, but after being awarded a penalty shot, she beat American goalie Maddie Rooney to extend Canada’s lead.

USA dominates first period, but Canada leads 1-0

Story continues

The United States women’s hockey team dominated the first period of Monday night’s game against Canada.

Yet it was the Canadians who notched the opening period’s lone goal.

After Caroline Harvey was assessed a cross-checking penalty, Canada quickly capitalized on the power play as Brianne Jenner beat American goalie Maddie Rooney for a 1-0 lead with just under six minutes remaining in the first.

Prior to Canada’s power play, the United States had a 14-2 advantage in shots on goal, but Canadian netminder Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped every shot she faced.

The U.S. went on the power play a couple of minutes later but failed to score the equalizer.

Despite outshooting Canada 16-5, the U.S. entered the locker room facing a 1-0 deficit.