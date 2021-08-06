U.S. women's basketball team advances to gold medal game with semifinal win over Serbia

TOKYO — There isn’t a single entity in American sports as reliable as the U.S. women’s basketball team. Not only do they show up at every Olympics with superior talent to the rest of the world, they deliver on that promise time and time again – without exception, without drama, without fail.

At this point, it’s nothing less than a dynasty. And Team USA is one win away from extending their dominance one more Olympic cycle.

After dispatching Serbia in the semifinals, 79-59, the U.S. team will play in the gold medal round on Sunday but will have to wait several hours to find out whether they’ll face Japan or France. The U.S. beat both teams in group play earlier in the tournament, but at least those matchups have the potential to challenge the Americans in ways that Serbia did not.

Though Team USA’s defense certainly had something to do with it, Serbia’s shot-making and offensive execution was simply not up to the level necessary to hang around in this game. From pretty much the opening minutes onward, Serbia struggled to make shots whether they were open or not. Though Team USA did not play its best game of the tournament either, its size and speed advantages were too overwhelming to make this a competitive game.

Team USA's A'ja Wilson shoots the ball while defended by Serbia's Sonja Vasic.

The U.S. led 25-12 after the first quarter, by 18 points at halftime, and despite a lull that saw the lead shrink to 14 points late in the third quarter, a 13-0 spurt put it out of reach relatively quickly.

Serbia didn’t have a good matchup for center Brittney Griner, who finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead the U.S., while Breanna Stewart added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Point guard Yvonne Anderson, the American-born daughter of St. John’s coach Mike Anderson who recently became a dual citizen, led the Serbian team with 15 points.

The U.S. hasn’t lost a game at the Olympics since the semifinals in 1992.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA women's basketball team beats Serbia in Tokyo Olympics semifinals