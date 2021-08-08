U.S. women's basketball scores 7th straight Olympic gold medal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kierra Frazier
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The U.S. women's basketball team won its seventh straight gold medal at the Olympic games on Sunday, defeating Japan by 90-75.

Why it matters: The U.S. women's basketball team has raked in a total of seven gold medals and hasn't lost an Olympic game since 1992.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The win also marks Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi's fifth gold medal each, giving them the most golds of any other basketball player.

From the floor: Japan played tough agains the U.S., keeping the score close for most of the first half on the back of hustle and strong three-point shooting. But the U.S. took over in the third quarter, extending its lead to more than 20.

  • In particular, Japan had no answer for Team USA's Brittney Griner, who dominated in the paint. She led all scorers, racking up 30 points — a new Olympic gold medal game scoring record.

The big picture: The U.S. team has a great deal of Olympic experience as half of the players participating in Tokyo won gold at the 2016 Rio Games.

  • The team won against France in the preliminary round, 93-82. They went on to beat Australia and Serbia.

Of note: The game fell on U.S. player A'ja Wilson's 25th birthday.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories