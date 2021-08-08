U.S. women's basketball scores 7th straight Olympic gold medal

The U.S. women's basketball team won its seventh straight gold medal at the Olympic games on Sunday, defeating Japan by 90-75.

Why it matters: The U.S. women's basketball team has raked in a total of seven gold medals and hasn't lost an Olympic game since 1992.

The win also marks Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi's fifth gold medal each, giving them the most golds of any other basketball player.

From the floor: Japan played tough agains the U.S., keeping the score close for most of the first half on the back of hustle and strong three-point shooting. But the U.S. took over in the third quarter, extending its lead to more than 20.

In particular, Japan had no answer for Team USA's Brittney Griner, who dominated in the paint. She led all scorers, racking up 30 points — a new Olympic gold medal game scoring record.

The big picture: The U.S. team has a great deal of Olympic experience as half of the players participating in Tokyo won gold at the 2016 Rio Games.

The team won against France in the preliminary round, 93-82. They went on to beat Australia and Serbia.

Of note: The game fell on U.S. player A'ja Wilson's 25th birthday.

