U.S. women's basketball defeats Serbia to reach gold medal game

Tokyo–The U.S. women's basketball squad took and early lead and coasted past Serbia 79-59 on Friday, advancing to Sunday's gold medal game.

Why it matters: The U.S. women will look to capture their seventh straight gold medal when they play the winner of tonight's matchup between France and Japan.

