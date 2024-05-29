U.S. Women’s Open winner from last time event was in Lancaster excited to be back

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – In Gee Chun knows the Lancaster Country Club golf course very well after taking home the U.S. Women’s Open title in 2015, which was the last time the event was held in the Red Rose City.

“I feel so special because I have so much good memory from here because nine years ago when I won, like 2015 U.S. Women’s Open, I just thought myself, oh, this is really good golf course . . . now I know how I feel special to have this relationship with the Lancaster community and how much I got love from the community here and the LCC members,” said Chun in a press conference on Wednesday.

In 2015 when Chun won the U.S. Women’s Open she couldn’t speak English.

“After I won the U.S. Women’s Open I could say only thanks to people,” Chun said. “Now I can say more.”

Chun loved her experience in 2015 so much, especially the welcoming community, that she started a foundation to help give back to Lancaster.

The In Gee Chun LCC Educational Foundation helps caddies, employees and their dependents reach their educational goals.

“It grow up like every year,” Chun said. “Last year it was so special when 17 people got the scholarship.”

Chun said that the course is longer and seems harder this year than in 2015.

“I think the greens are firmer this year,” Chun said. “So all the like golf course got harder, but I have a lot more fans here than other players, so I can get all the love from the people. I feel it helps me a lot during this week.”

Chun’s favorite hole on the course is No. 12. However, the reason has nothing to do with the hole design itself.

“When I’m playing in 2015, that hole was first time I heard, ‘let’s go, Dumbo’ from the fans because I didn’t expect no one knows my nickname Dumbo, so I was so surprised the fans already know my nickname Dumbo, and they cheer me with the name Dumbo,” Chun said.

Chun has been coming to Lancaster at least once a year, usually twice a year, since winning the Women’s Open in 2015. She participates in events with her foundation and stays with her “grandmom” Jody.

The 79th U.S. Women’s Open will begin on May 30 and run until June 2.

In Gee Chun hits out of a bunker on the 16th fairway during the third round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament at Lancaster Country Club, Saturday, July 11, 2015 in Lancaster, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

LANCASTER, PA – JULY 12: In Gee Chun of South Korea poses with the trophy and her caddie Dean Herden after winning the U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club on July 12, 2015 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

LANCASTER, PA – JULY 12: In Gee Chun of South Korea poses with the trophy after winning the U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club on July 12, 2015 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

July 12, 2015: In Gee Chun signs autographs for young fans after winning the 70th U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, PA. (Photo by David Hahn/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LANCASTER, PA – JULY 12: In Gee Chun of South Korea poses with the trophy after winning the U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club on July 12, 2015 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

