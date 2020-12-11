U.S. Women’s Open: Saturday pairings, tee times and TV info

Hinako Shibuno fired a 4-under 67 Friday at Champions Golf Club’s Jackrabbit Golf Course to take a three-shot lead at the U.S. Women’s Open through 36 holes.

Shibuno sits ahead of amateur Linn Grant at 4 under. Grant shot a second-straight 69 Friday on the Jackrabbit course, finishing her round with four birdies.

Amateur Kaitlyn Papp, Megan Khang and Amy Olson are T-3 at 3 under followed by a group of eight golfers T-6 at 2 under including Cristie Kerr and Stacy Lewis. Kerr, who was involved in a golf cart accident last week at Old American Golf Club, shot a bogey-free 69 Friday on the Cypress Creek course. In her post-round press conference, the 43-year-old opened up about the pain she has experienced this week following her accident.

Among notable players to miss the cut are Kelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Maria Fassi and Angela Stanford.

Check out third-round full pairings, tee times and television/streaming information below.

All times are listed in Eastern.

Tee times

1st tee, Cypress Creek

Time

Players

9:45 a.m.

Jin Young Ko, Danielle Kang, Gabi Ruffels

9:56 a.m.

Hye-Jin Choi, Perrine Delacour, A Lim Kim

10:07 a.m.

Jennifer Kupcho, Jeongeun Lee6, Charley Hull

10:18 a.m.

Jenny Shin, Maja Stark, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

10:29 a.m.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, MinYoung2 Lee, Ingrid Lindblad

10:40 a.m.

Sei Young Kim, Lydia Ko, Lizette Salas

10:51 a.m.

Yealimi Noh, Azahara Munoz, Yuka Saso

11:02 a.m.

Moriya Jutanugarn, Ariya Jutanugarn, Stacy Lewis

11:13 a.m.

Cristie Kerr, Ashleigh Buhai, Sarah Schmelzel

11:24 a.m.

Lindsey Weaver, Amy Olson, Megan Khang

11:35 a.m.

Kaitlyn Papp, Linn Grant, Hinako Shibuno

10th tee, Cypress Creek

Time

Players

9:45 a.m.

Cheyenne Knight, Inbee Park, Seon Woo Bae

9:56 a.m.

Lauren Stephenson, Linnea Strom, Mone Inami

10:07 a.m.

Kana Mikashima, Mina Harigae, Pernilla Lindberg

10:18 a.m.

Anna Nordqvist, Hae Ran Ryu, Nasa Kataoka

10:29 a.m.

Chella Choi, Bronte Law, Na Rin An

10:40 a.m.

So Oh, Eri Okayama, Mi Hyang Lee

10:51 a.m.

Mamiko Higa, Jennifer Song, Brittany Lincicome

11:02 a.m.

Hannah Green, Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson

11:13 a.m.

Jessica Korda, So Yeon Ryu, Sophia Popov

11:24 a.m.

Gaby Lopez, Madelene Sagstrom, Ally Ewing

11:35 a.m.

Ji Young2 Kim, Sayaka Takahashi, Yui Kawamoto

How to watch

Note: Times listed are ET. Peacock has exclusive streaming rights.

Saturday, Dec. 12

TV

Golf Central Pre Game, 10-11 a.m., Golf Channel

Third round, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Golf Channel

Third round, 2:30-6 p.m., NBC

Golf Central, 6-7 p.m., Golf Channel

Streaming

Third round, 1-2:30 p.m., Peacock

Sunday, Dec. 13

TV

Golf Central Pre Game, 10-11 a.m., Golf Channel

Final round, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Golf Channel

Final round, 2-5 p.m., NBC

Golf Central, 5-6 p.m., Golf Channel

