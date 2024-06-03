U.S. Women’s Open provides significant economic impact for Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Women’s Open has brought a major economic boost to Lancaster.

Joel Cliff with Discover Lancaster says the event is expected to bring about a $25-30 million economic impact to the community.

“I think a lot of that comes through the work with their vendors and some of the local businesses that they work with,” said Cliff.

Cliff says the tourism impact is smaller, as a lot of attendees are day trippers.

“They come from within about 25 or so miles,” he said.

But there are people who stay overnight in hotels, noticeably impacting lodging and dining in the area.

John Moeller, the owner and chef of The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar located right near the Lancaster Country Club noticed two things this week.

“I noticed at lunchtime, I didn’t see as many people come in and the weather’s been nice all week. And so, I think some of them wanted to stay away from this area, thinking maybe the traffic was going to be a little problematic.”

But dinner service was a whole different game.

“Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, it got very, very busy. And we had a lot of last-minute walk-ins right up to the time that we closed every night and sometimes as a party of two sometimes as a party of ten,” said Moeller.

Moeller says his staff was enjoying the interaction with different people throughout the week.

