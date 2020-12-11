U.S. Women’s Open: No push cart for Lindsey Weaver with fiancé Zach Wright on the bag

HOUSTON – For most of the 2020 season, Lindsey Weaver has used a push cart at LPGA events. But for these last two weeks on tour, she’s had fiancé Zach Wright on the bag. Wright, a Korn Ferry Tour player who played college golf at LSU, wrapped up his competitive season and took on a second job. He’s been saying all week that the 75th U.S. Women’s Open is his first major.

At least week’s Volunteers of America Classic, close to the couple’s Dallas-area home, Weaver posted her best finish of the season with Wright on the bag, a share of eighth.

“When I caddie for him, it’s just like I kind carry the bag,” said Weaver. “I’m mental support and that’s about it. But he’s like, no it’s 8-iron. We make decisions together. When he caddies it’s way more intense than when I caddie for him.”

Weaver, 27, opened with a 1-under 70 over the Jackrabbit Course, good for a share of 12th, despite hitting her second shot out the day out of bounds.

“Mentally I knew there was a lot of golf left,” said Weaver. “You can’t really get too down or yourself with this golf course or it kind of eats you alive.”

The Arizona grad rebounded with a chip-in for birdie on the par-3 fourth and drained a 30-footer on the 17th.

While Weaver said she wishes she could steal a bit of her fiance’s power (he averages 315 yards on the Korn Ferry Tour), 27-year-old Wright said he’d take Weaver’s putting stroke. Weaver, with the help of a putting arc her father made for her at age 12, has been helping Wright on the greens for a couple years now. Wright has his own arc now.

This marks Weaver’s first U.S. Women’s Open in five years and her third overall. She tied for 19th at the AIG Women’s British Open at Royal Troon and was in contention heading into the weekend. She’s one of seven players from Texas in the field this week.

The couple of pros plan to get married next December.

