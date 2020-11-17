U.S. Women’s Open field is set: Sophia Popov and Cristie Kerr are in; Michelle Wie and Paula Creamer are out

Beth Ann Nichols
The field is set for the final major of the season after the USGA announced the 28 additional players who earned their way into the 75th U.S. Women’s Open through the Rolex Rankings. Notables among those include former USWO champion Cristie Kerr and 2020 AIG Women’s British Open champion Sophia Popov.

Several big-name players who didn’t sign up to compete in Houston next month include USWO past champions Michelle Wie (2014), Paula Creamer (2010) and Na Yeon Choi (2012). This marks the final year of Creamer’s 10-year exemption into the championship after her stirring triumph at Oakmont.

Wie, who gave birth to daughter Makenna Kamalei Yoona West on June 19, applied to play for the championship last month but told Golfweek that she was unsure about traveling without a vaccine in place.

“I just don’t know what COVID is going to look like,” Wie said. “I just don’t know if I feel comfortable traveling with her yet. In my mind I always thought by December it’s going to be safe to travel with her, but now … I’m not quite sure.”

Creamer last competed on the LPGA in October of 2019 at the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea. She took up gardening during the LPGA’s long pandemic break.

The 2020 USWO, pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, takes place Dec. 10-13 at Champions Golf Club in Houston. The 2019 champion, Jeongeun Lee6, will be on hand to defend her title. Lee6, who last competed on the LPGA in February, is in the field at this week’s inaugural Pelican Women’s Championship in Florida.

The following 28 players gained entry via the Rolex Rankings: Hae Ran Ryu, Sophia Popov, Ayaka Furue, Hyun Kyung Park, Yuka Saso, Sakura Koiwai, Na Rin An, Song Yi Ahn, Erika Hara, Yuna Nishimura, Ji Hyun Kim, Anne van Dam, Alena Sharp, Min Sun5 Kim, Lala Anai, Eri Okayama, Cristie Kerr, Ga Young Lee, Ah-Reum Hwang, Pornanong Phatlum, Jun Min Lee, Ji Hun Oh, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Mi Jeong Jeon, Maria Fernanda Torres, Bo Ah Kim, Teresa Lu and Wei-Ling Hsu.

Popov, currently No. 28 in the world, will make her second USWO start in Houston. Kerr, the 2007 USWO champion at Pine Needles, has now qualified for her 22nd consecutive Women’s Open.

The list of the 156 golfers who are in the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open field (as of Tuesday, Nov. 17):

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Na Rin An

a-Ho Yu An

Lala Anai

Saki Asai

Seon Woo Bae

Ana Belac

Celine Boutier

Nicole Broch Larsen

Ashleigh Buhai

Chella Choi

Hye Jin Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Cydney Clanton

a-Allisen Corpuz

Perrine Delacour

a-Caterina Don

Austin Ernst

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Shanshan Feng

Fatima Fernandez Cano

Ayaka Furue

a-Amelia Garvey

Kristen Gillman

a-Linn Grant

Hannah Green

Jaye Marie Green

Georgia Hall

Jin Seon Han

Erika Hara

Mina Harigae

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Mamiko Higa

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

a-Lily May Humphreys

Mi Jung Hur

Ah-Reum Hwang

Mone Inami

Nuria Iturrioz

Janie Jackson

Mi Jeong Jeon

Eun-Hee Ji

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Minami Katsu

Kim Kaufman

Yui Kawamoto

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

A Lim Kim

a-Auston Kim

Bo Ah Kim

Ji Hyun Kim

Ji Yeong2 Kim

Min Sun5 Kim

Sei Young Kim

a-Ina Kim-Schaad

Frida Kinhult

Katherine Kirk

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Sakura Koiwai

Jessica Korda

Nelly Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

a-Agathe Laisne

Brittany Lang

Bronte Law

Andrea Lee

Ga Young Lee

Jung Min Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Minjee Lee

Minyoung2 Lee

Mirim Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Hee Jeong Lim

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

a-Ingrid Lindblad

Yu Liu

Gaby Lopez

Teresa Lu

Meghan MacLaren

a-Lucie Malchirand

Caroline Masson

Ally McDonald

a-Olivia Mehaffey

a-Emilia Migliaccio

a-Benedetta Moresco

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

a-Alessia Nobilio

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Su-Hyun Oh

Ji Hyun Oh

Eri Okayama

Amy Olson

Ryann O’Toole

Bianca Pagdanganan

a-Kaitlyn Papp

Annie Park

Hee Young Park

Hyun Kyung Park

Inbee Park

Ji Young Park

Sung Hyun Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Gerina Piller

Sophia Popov

Morgan Pressel

Mel Reid

a-Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

a-Gabriela Ruffels

Hae Ran Ryu

So Yeon Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Alena Sharp

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Marianne Skarpnord

Sarah Jane Smith

Jennifer Song

a-Emma Spitz

Angela Stanford

a-Maja Stark

Lauren Stephenson

Jasmine Suwannapura

Kelly Tan

Lexi Thompson

Maria Fernanda Torres

a-Emily Toy

Momoko Ueda

Anne van Dam

a-Beatrice Wallin

Lindsay Weaver

Christine Wolf

Jing Yan

Amy Yang

a-Lei Ye

Angel Yin

a-Rose Zhang

a-denotes amateur; bold indicates past champion

