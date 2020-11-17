U.S. Women’s Open field is set: Sophia Popov and Cristie Kerr are in; Michelle Wie and Paula Creamer are out
The field is set for the final major of the season after the USGA announced the 28 additional players who earned their way into the 75th U.S. Women’s Open through the Rolex Rankings. Notables among those include former USWO champion Cristie Kerr and 2020 AIG Women’s British Open champion Sophia Popov.
Several big-name players who didn’t sign up to compete in Houston next month include USWO past champions Michelle Wie (2014), Paula Creamer (2010) and Na Yeon Choi (2012). This marks the final year of Creamer’s 10-year exemption into the championship after her stirring triumph at Oakmont.
Wie, who gave birth to daughter Makenna Kamalei Yoona West on June 19, applied to play for the championship last month but told Golfweek that she was unsure about traveling without a vaccine in place.
“I just don’t know what COVID is going to look like,” Wie said. “I just don’t know if I feel comfortable traveling with her yet. In my mind I always thought by December it’s going to be safe to travel with her, but now … I’m not quite sure.”
Creamer last competed on the LPGA in October of 2019 at the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea. She took up gardening during the LPGA’s long pandemic break.
There’s still one more major championship in 2020!
The #USWomensOpen kicks off Dec. 10 at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.
Tune in to catch all the #WomenWorthWatching! pic.twitter.com/tA2mV93nxQ
— U.S. Women's Open (USGA) (@uswomensopen) November 16, 2020
The 2020 USWO, pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, takes place Dec. 10-13 at Champions Golf Club in Houston. The 2019 champion, Jeongeun Lee6, will be on hand to defend her title. Lee6, who last competed on the LPGA in February, is in the field at this week’s inaugural Pelican Women’s Championship in Florida.
The following 28 players gained entry via the Rolex Rankings: Hae Ran Ryu, Sophia Popov, Ayaka Furue, Hyun Kyung Park, Yuka Saso, Sakura Koiwai, Na Rin An, Song Yi Ahn, Erika Hara, Yuna Nishimura, Ji Hyun Kim, Anne van Dam, Alena Sharp, Min Sun5 Kim, Lala Anai, Eri Okayama, Cristie Kerr, Ga Young Lee, Ah-Reum Hwang, Pornanong Phatlum, Jun Min Lee, Ji Hun Oh, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Mi Jeong Jeon, Maria Fernanda Torres, Bo Ah Kim, Teresa Lu and Wei-Ling Hsu.
Popov, currently No. 28 in the world, will make her second USWO start in Houston. Kerr, the 2007 USWO champion at Pine Needles, has now qualified for her 22nd consecutive Women’s Open.
The list of the 156 golfers who are in the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open field (as of Tuesday, Nov. 17):
Marina Alex
Brittany Altomare
Na Rin An
a-Ho Yu An
Lala Anai
Saki Asai
Seon Woo Bae
Ana Belac
Celine Boutier
Nicole Broch Larsen
Ashleigh Buhai
Chella Choi
Hye Jin Choi
In Gee Chun
Carlota Ciganda
Cydney Clanton
a-Allisen Corpuz
Perrine Delacour
a-Caterina Don
Austin Ernst
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Shanshan Feng
Fatima Fernandez Cano
Ayaka Furue
a-Amelia Garvey
Kristen Gillman
a-Linn Grant
Hannah Green
Jaye Marie Green
Georgia Hall
Jin Seon Han
Erika Hara
Mina Harigae
Nasa Hataoka
Brooke Henderson
Esther Henseleit
Mamiko Higa
Wei-Ling Hsu
Charley Hull
a-Lily May Humphreys
Mi Jung Hur
Ah-Reum Hwang
Mone Inami
Nuria Iturrioz
Janie Jackson
Mi Jeong Jeon
Eun-Hee Ji
Ariya Jutanugarn
Moriya Jutanugarn
Danielle Kang
Minami Katsu
Kim Kaufman
Yui Kawamoto
Cristie Kerr
Megan Khang
A Lim Kim
a-Auston Kim
Bo Ah Kim
Ji Hyun Kim
Ji Yeong2 Kim
Min Sun5 Kim
Sei Young Kim
a-Ina Kim-Schaad
Frida Kinhult
Katherine Kirk
Cheyenne Knight
Jin Young Ko
Lydia Ko
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Sakura Koiwai
Jessica Korda
Nelly Korda
Jennifer Kupcho
a-Agathe Laisne
Brittany Lang
Bronte Law
Andrea Lee
Ga Young Lee
Jung Min Lee
Mi Hyang Lee
Minjee Lee
Minyoung2 Lee
Mirim Lee
Jeongeun Lee6
Stacy Lewis
Hee Jeong Lim
Xiyu Lin
Brittany Lincicome
Pernilla Lindberg
a-Ingrid Lindblad
Yu Liu
Gaby Lopez
Teresa Lu
Meghan MacLaren
a-Lucie Malchirand
Caroline Masson
Ally McDonald
a-Olivia Mehaffey
a-Emilia Migliaccio
a-Benedetta Moresco
Azahara Munoz
Yuna Nishimura
a-Alessia Nobilio
Yealimi Noh
Anna Nordqvist
Su-Hyun Oh
Ji Hyun Oh
Eri Okayama
Amy Olson
Ryann O’Toole
Bianca Pagdanganan
a-Kaitlyn Papp
Annie Park
Hee Young Park
Hyun Kyung Park
Inbee Park
Ji Young Park
Sung Hyun Park
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Pornanong Phatlum
Gerina Piller
Sophia Popov
Morgan Pressel
Mel Reid
a-Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
a-Gabriela Ruffels
Hae Ran Ryu
So Yeon Ryu
Madelene Sagstrom
Lizette Salas
Yuka Saso
Alena Sharp
Hinako Shibuno
Jenny Shin
Marianne Skarpnord
Sarah Jane Smith
Jennifer Song
a-Emma Spitz
Angela Stanford
a-Maja Stark
Lauren Stephenson
Jasmine Suwannapura
Kelly Tan
Lexi Thompson
Maria Fernanda Torres
a-Emily Toy
Momoko Ueda
Anne van Dam
a-Beatrice Wallin
Lindsay Weaver
Christine Wolf
Jing Yan
Amy Yang
a-Lei Ye
Angel Yin
a-Rose Zhang
a-denotes amateur; bold indicates past champion
