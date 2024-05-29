U.S. Women’s Open 2024 odds, course information
It’s easy to see why Nelly Korda is the heavy betting favorite this week at the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
The No. 1-ranked player in the world has won six of her last seven starts, including the first women’s major championship of the year, the Chevron Championship. Korda sits at +330 to take home the title.
Rose Zhang, who won the Cognizant Founders Cup earlier this month, is next on the odds list at 18/1 (+1800).
Defending champion Allisen Corpuz is 100/1 (+10000) to repeat.
Here’s a look at the betting favorites for the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open, plus a little course information.
Golf course
Lancaster Country Club
Par 70
6,546 yards
Last held USWO in 2015 (In Gee Chun)
Betting odds
Betting odds for the 2024 U.S. Women's Open (@FanDuel)
Nelly Korda: +330
Rose Zhang: 18/1
Atthaya Thitikul: 22/1
Brooke Henderson: 25/1
Ayaka Furue: 28/1
Hyo Joo Kim: 30/1
Sei Young Kim: 30/1
Charley Hull: 30/1
Jin Young Ko: 30/1
