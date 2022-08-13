U.S. Women’s Amateur is down to the final four: Meet the 2022 semifinalists at Chambers Bay

The 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur started with 1,497 entries. A total of 156 golfers made the field at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington, outside Seattle.

After the fifth day of competition Friday in the 122nd rendition of the championship, there are four golfers left.

The semifinals are now set for Saturday. There will be a 36-hole final Sunday, with the winner clinching a spot in the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open, which will be played at historic Pebble Beach Golf Links in Monterey, California.

U.S. Women’s Amateur: Scoring | Photo gallery

Chambers Bay opened in 2007 and previously hosted three U.S. Golf Association championships, including the 2015 U.S. Open.

Quarterfinal results

The quarterfinals featured five girls from the United States and one each from Canada, Ireland and Japan. Of the eight, only one was a top-10 seed.

33 Annabel Wilson, Ireland, def. 8 Catherine Rao, Camarillo, California, 3 and 1.

53 Monet Chun, Canada, 19 holes over 45 Brianna Navarrosa, San Diego.

34 Saki Baba, Japan, def. 39 Lauren Lehigh, Loveland, Colorado, 4 and 3.

54 Bailey Shoemaker, Dade City, Florida, def. 30 Leigh Chien, Irvine, California, 5 and 3.

The 33, 34, 53 and 54 seeded players will make up the semifinals.

Semifinal matches

Annabel Wilson vs. Monet Chun, 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. local time)

Saki Baba vs. Bailey Shoemaker, 2:15 p.m. ET (11:15 a.m. local time)

How to watch

Saturday, Aug. 13, 3-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Sunday, Aug. 14, 7-10 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Get to know the four semifinalists:

Annabel Wilson, Ireland

2022 U.S. Women's Amateur

Annabel Wilson hits her tee shot at the seventh hole during the quarterfinals at the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Chambers Bay in University Place, Wash. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (Darren Carroll/USGA)

The lowest-seeded player remaining, Ireland’s Annabel Wilson (33) is competing in her first USGA championship.

The UCLA Bruin is ranked 144th in the most recent World Amateur Golf Ranking. She was a member of the Great Britain & Ireland team in the 2021 Curtis Cup. Wilson, 21, was also on the 2018 Women’s World Amateur Team Championships.

Story continues

Saki Baba, Japan

2022 U.S. Women's Amateur

Saki Baba and her caddie react at the 11th hole during the quarterfinals at the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington. (Photo: Darren Carroll/USGA)

This is Saki Baba’s third USGA championship but first U.S. Women’s Amateur. Ranked 45th in World Amateur Golf Ranking and seeded 34th this week, Baba, 17, was one of four amateurs to make the cut in the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club.

She was a co-medalist and reached the Round of 32 in the 2022 U.S. Girls’ Junior. Her notable wins include the 2022 Kanto Women’s Amateur Championship and Kanto Junior Championship.

Monet Chun, Canada

2022 U.S. Women's Amateur

Monet Chun hits her tee shot on the seventh hole during the quarterfinals at the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington. (Photo: Darren Carroll/USGA)

Chun, the 53rd seed, is making her USGA championship debut this week. She’ll be a junior at Michigan this fall. She was a key part of the Wolverines first-ever Big Ten title last April.

Ranked No. 143 in World Amateur Golf Ranking, Chun, 21, won the 108th Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship just three weeks ago, a win that earned her a spot in the U.S. Women’s Amateur as well as the 2022 CP Women’s Open later this month.

Bailey Shoemaker, Dade City, Florida

2022 U.S. Women's Amateur

Bailey Shoemaker hits from a green side bunker at the sixth hole during the quarterfinals at the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington. (Photo: Darren Carroll/USGA)Shoemaker is the lowest seeded player (54) remaining and the final American still alive. She defeated fellow American Leigh Chien 5 and 3 in the quarterfinals.

This is her seventh USGA championship but first U.S. Women’s Amateur appearance. Shoemaker, 17, is set to enroll at USC this fall.

Like Baba, she was one of four amateurs to make the cut in the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open. Shoemaker and teammate Kaitlyn Schroeder finished runner-up in the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball.

In June, Shoemaker became the first junior golfer to win the Florida Women’s Amateur in the championship’s 93-year history.

[vertical-gallery id=778289004]

1

1

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek