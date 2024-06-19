U.S. wins toss, elects to field against South Africa in opening game of T20 World Cup Super Eights

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — The United States won the toss and elected to field against South Africa in the opening game of the Super Eights playoffs at the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

The U.S. has made a fairy tale debut at the tournament as it recorded a historic victory against heavyweight Pakistan that helped eliminate the runner-up at the last World Cup.

Both teams went with extra spinner because of the day game in a hope that slow bowlers will get enough support from the dry wicket.

U.S. captain Aaron Jones hoped the wicket will not be different to the one he got in Dallas back home where his power-hitting led the team to victories over Canada and Pakistan.

South Africa qualified for the Super Eights by winning all four of its group games. After its convincing win in the opening match against Sri Lanka, South Africa notched three narrow victories that included a one-run win off the final ball against Nepal.

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram said he was “leaned towards bowling” first but was not “too bothered with the result of the toss.”

Co-host West Indies and England are the other teams in Super Eights Group 2 and will meet in St. Lucia later on Wednesday.

___

Line-ups:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

United States: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones (captain), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket