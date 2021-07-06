U.S. wins last pre-Olympic women’s soccer match, reaches second-longest win streak

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Tobin Heath scored her second goal in as many games and the United States defeated Mexico 4-0 on Monday in the American women’s final match before the Olympics.

The United States is now undefeated in 44 straight matches, the second-longest unbeaten streak in team history. The Americans also extended their winning streak against Mexico to 15 games and improved to 39-1-1 overall. The lone U.S. loss in the series was in a 2010 World Cup qualifier.

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski continued to fine-tune his lineups in advance of the Olympics later this month. The United States, a four-time gold medal winner, is aiming to become the first team to follow a World Cup title with an Olympic gold medal.

Heath started after coming off the bench and scoring in the United States’ first send-off game against Mexico on Thursday, when the Americans also won by a 4-0 score. She hadn’t played for some six months because of injury.

Carli Lloyd got the start Monday in place of Alex Morgan, and midfielder Rose Lavelle got the nod while Kristie Mewis and Megan Rapinoe were available off the bench.

Rapinoe, Mewis and Morgan all started the second half.

The United States scored all its goals in the first half. Horan scored on a volley in the sixth minute, followed by Lloyd’s diving header in the 11th.

After an own goal in the 37th minute, Heath scored in the 39th.

Next up for the United States are the Tokyo Olympics. The Americans play Sweden — the team that knocked them out of the 2016 Games in the quarterfinals — to open the tournament in Japan on July 21.

Mexico did not make the field of 12 teams for the Tokyo Games.

