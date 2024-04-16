U.S. veteran Bobby Body hopes to bring home a medal for powerlifting at Paralympics

(NEXSTAR) –Bobby Body lost his left leg when his vehicle was struck by an IED in Iraq. Now, the 49-year-old veteran is focused on bringing home a medal in the men’s powerlifting competition at the Paralympics in Paris this summer.

“Just like in life you have to dig deep,” Body said. “I can’t just let life or the heavy weights, you know, defeat me.”

Body is from Eaton Rapids, Michigan and is a U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army veteran. He discovered powerlifting while going through therapy and has never looked back.

“What I love most is when you reach that goal or that personal best and then you’re like ok I’ve gotta get to that next personal best,” Body said.

Body is currently ranked 10th in the world.

