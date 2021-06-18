The U.S. Track and Field Athletes Who Qualified for 2021 Olympics

  • <p>The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials are taking place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, from June 18 through June 27, and the top three finishers in each event will represent the United States at the <a href="https://www.runnersworld.com/races-places/a35901951/2021-tokyo-olympics/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olympic Games" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Olympic Games</a> in Tokyo. Here’s a list of those who have qualified.</p>
    The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials are taking place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, from June 18 through June 27, and the top three finishers in each event will represent the United States at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Here’s a list of those who have qualified.

<p><strong>Qualified:</strong> First in 2:27:23</p><p><strong>Olympic history:</strong> This will be Tuliamuk’s first Olympic appearance.</p>
<p><strong>Qualified</strong>: Second in 2:27:31</p><p><strong>Olympic History</strong>: This will be Seidel’s first Olympic appearance.</p>
<p><strong>Sally Kipyego</strong>, 35</p><p><strong>Qualified</strong>: Third in 2:28:52</p><p><strong>Olympic History</strong>: 2012 — Silver medal in the 5,000 meters.</p>
<p><strong>Qualified</strong>: First in 2:09:20</p><p><strong>Olympic history: </strong>2016 — Bronze medal in the marathon, fifth in 10,000 meters; 2012 — silver medal in 10,000 meters, seventh in 5,000 meters; 2008 — 13th in 10,000 meters.</p>
<p><strong>Qualified</strong>: Second in 2:10:02<br></p><p><strong>Olympic history</strong>: This will be Riley’s first Olympic appearance.</p>
<p><strong>Qualified</strong>: Third in 2:10:03<strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>Olympic history</strong>: 2012 — DNF in marathon; 2008 — 15th in 10,000 meters; 2004 — 15th in 10,000 meters; 2000 — 10th in 10,000 meters.</p>

The team representing the U.S. in Tokyo is a mix of veterans and first-timers.

