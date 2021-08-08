U.S. teachers' union shifts stance to back vaccine mandate as COVID surges

Susan Heavey
·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: Students return to classes at Dayton Public Schools after teachers received COVID-19 vaccinations

By Susan Heavey

(Reuters) - U.S. teachers should be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect students who are too young to be inoculated, the head of the nation's second-largest teachers' union said on Sunday, shifting course to back mandated shots as more children fall ill.

"The circumstances have changed," Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, told NBC News' "Meet the Press" program. "It weighs really heavily on me that kids under 12 can't get vaccinated."

"I felt the need ... to stand up and say this as a matter of personal conscience," she said.

The number of children hospitalized with COVID is rising across the country, a trend health experts attribute to the Delta variant being more likely to infect children than the original Alpha strain.

Almost 90% of educators and school staff https://bit.ly/2VC8EeL are vaccinated, according to a White House statement echoed by Weingarten in other television interviews last week.

Becky Pringle, president of the largest U.S. teachers' union, the National Education Association, told the New York Times last week that any vaccine mandate should be negotiated at the local level.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official, said it was critical to surround children with vaccinated and masked people in schools and elsewhere until shots are approved for them.

"You surround them with those who can be vaccinated, whoever they are -- teachers, personnel in the schools, anyone - get them vaccinated. Protect the kids with a shield of vaccinated people," he said in a separate interview on NBC, noting that pediatric hospitals are filling up with COVID cases.

The United States has reported more than 100,000 new cases a day on average for the past two days, a six-month high, according to a Reuters tally. About 400 people a day on average are dying. Hospitalizations are the highest since last February. (Graphic on U.S. cases and deaths https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR)

The U.S. South remains the epicenter of the latest outbreak, with Florida reporting a record of nearly 24,000 new cases on Saturday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases_casesper100klast7days.

The number of COVID patients filling the state's hospitals has set records nearly every day for the past week.

"Things in Florida aren't just bad -- they're epically bad," cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a George Washington University professor, told CNN on Sunday, noting its case rate was behind only Louisiana and Botswana. "If Florida was another country, the United States would consider banning travel from Florida ... It's going to get much worse there."

Despite the surge, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has refused to mandate masks and has blocked school districts from requiring them, despite the state leading the nation in pediatric hospitalizations https://bit.ly/3xD1TXq based on its population.

Across the country, exhausted and desperate healthcare workers are turning to social media to describe the grim reality https://reut.rs/3yygkgA they face.

"The first wave was heartbreaking, because there was nothing people could do except stay away from the people they love. This time, there are options," said Nichole Atherton, an intensive care nurse in Mississippi.

Most new infections are among people who are not vaccinated.

While Florida does not report the vaccination status of new cases, other states do.

In Arizona, 89% of all adult cases in July were in those not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated, according to the state health department https://bit.ly/3CmN2UB.

In Louisiana, another hot spot, those not fully vaccinated in the last week of July made up 90% of cases, 84% of deaths and 90% of hospitalizations, according to the state health department https://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington; Additional reporting by Chris Prentice in Washington; Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • A 42-year-old fitness fanatic was 'beating himself up' over his decision not to get vaccinated during his final days, his family said

    John Eyers, 42, who ran triathlons and was a mountain climber, did not get the COVID-19 vaccine because he "felt that he would be ok."

  • A massive motorcycle rally rumbles into South Dakota. Attendees should stay outside, health experts say.

    Last year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally went on as the pandemic raged, despite criticism from heath experts. This year's promises to be even bigger.

  • The vaccinated are angry. That's understandable but also unproductive, health experts say.

    The resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S. can be blamed on the unvaccinated, but health experts say blame isn't helping end the pandemic.

  • For couples, sleeping apart actually could have health benefits

    When it comes to getting enough sleep, both quality and quantity matter. While at least a third of Americans are not getting the recommended amount of at least seven hours of sleep a night, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even fewer are sleeping well. The person sleeping next to you could be why. Sleeping alongside one's partner may be sacrosanct - and not doing so may be perceived by some as a relationship on the rocks - but for others, it simply comes down to wanti

  • Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance

    The crowd inside Floyd's Family Pharmacy was abuzz with an agitated energy. Whether arriving for scheduled COVID vaccines or testing, people were motivated in part by fear of the Delta variant taking hold across the country as well as in this stately town surrounded by lush forests, strawberry fields and swamps an hour north of New Orleans. Head pharmacist Floyd Talley was at the center of the action, one minute donning full protective gear to carry out nasal swabs in the parking lot.

  • New US infections reach winter levels; Florida smashes another sad record; Joe Biden extends student loan freeze: Live COVID updates

    The new daily average for U.S. infections has climbed back to about 100,000 as of Saturday, according to CDC data. Latest COVID-19 updates

  • 'This is too much' -U.S. COVID-19 unit nurse

    "To watch someone suffer for weeks, unable to eat, unable to drink, struggling for every breath - it changes you."On the verge of tears, Nichole Atherton has reached her breaking point."Watching someone die, more than that: coding someone, doing chest compressions on someone, breaking their ribs - when you know there's no hope for them. You know if you get them back that all you're doing is delaying the inevitable. It feels like torturing people. I don't want to do that. I don't."The intensive care nurse watched helplessly last year as COVID-19 sufferers died in her Mississippi hospital - slowly, painfully and alone...Then in July she was again confronted with a wave of deathly ill patients.It's the deaths that stick with Atherton..... long after her shift ends."I see these people over and over again when I try and sleep, suffering, and I hear their last words. It's a big burden to bear to hear someone's last words."New daily coronavirus cases in the United States have hit a six-month high, with the seven-day average reaching nearly 95,000. That rate is five times higher than it was less than a month ago, according to Reuters data.Nurses and doctors on the frontlines of America's hospitals are once again getting worn down as the Delta variant spreads rapidly where vaccination rates are the lowest.Doctors, nurses and hospital leaders interviewed by Reuters in six states described a workforce that is depleted and demoralized by wards overflowing with mostly unvaccinated patients.Some, like Atherton, are turning to social media and finding other ways to speak out."It's frustrating to hear people call us heroes and thank us when that's great, and we appreciate that, but what we need is for people to wear masks and get vaccines. That's how we want to be thanked for fighting through this, is for people to protect themselves and protect us from it."

  • Florida nurse begs Covid-19 patient to go on ventilator: ‘You will die. I’m trying to save your life’

    State’s hospitals are full with critically ill cases

  • If You Take This Medication, Stop Now, FDA Says

    Whether you're keeping your antibiotics away from sources of light or stashing your insulin in the fridge, many people are intimately aware of just how important it is to ensure that their life sustaining medications are properly stored. Unfortunately, the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is now advising individuals who've been prescribed one particular medication to stop taking it after discovering that improper storage conditions may mean it poses a serious health risk to users. Read on to

  • Yes, Delta Is Scary, But Europe’s Recent COVID Surges Show That It Can Be Controlled

    “The UK and Netherlands should be a counsel against despair,” one expert told BuzzFeed News. “We needn’t be fatalistic about the Delta variant.”View Entire Post ›

  • Poll: Massive Delta surge hasn't convinced unvaccinated Americans that virus is riskier than vaccines

    As the hypercontagious Delta variant rips through undervaccinated parts of the U.S. and shatters hospitalization records in hot spots such as Florida and Louisiana, more unvaccinated Americans continue to say that the COVID-19 vaccines pose a greater risk to their health than the virus.

  • Vikings’ Cousins loses hospital sponsorship over vaccine stance

    A day after quarterback Kirk Cousins returned from a five-day quarantine and refused to discuss his vaccination status, his hometown hospital in Holland, Mich., released a statement saying Cousins will no longer be a spokesperson "for now." Cousins was isolated, per NFL protocols, because he was an unvaccinated close contact to quarterback Kellen Mond, who tested positive for COVID-19 last ...

  • ‘It’s getting worse by the hour.’ Texas is being tested by COVID-19, and we’re weak

    Not only do we have to save ourselves and our families. We also have to protect our hospitals. [Opinion]

  • My prediction of 100,000 cases per day was wrong, admits Professor Neil Ferguson

    My prediction of 100,000 cases per day was wrong, admits Professor Neil Ferguson

  • Norwegian cruises challenges Florida passenger vaccine law

    Norwegian Cruise Line asked a federal judge Friday to block a Florida law prohibiting cruise companies from demanding that passengers show written proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship.

  • Thousands gather for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally amid U.S. COVID-19 surge

    There are no mask mandates and no proof of vaccinations are needed.

  • Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

    Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out w

  • Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. COVID-19 increases patients' risks for heart attack and stroke, suggests a study from Sweden that compared 86,742 individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 2020 and 348,481 people without the virus. In the week following a COVID-19 diagnosis, the risk of a first heart attack went up three- to eight-fold, and the risk of a first stroke due to a blood-vessel blockage rose three- to six-fold, the researchers found.

  • Exclusive poll: Americans support Simone Biles' withdrawal, care about Olympians' mental health

    Data: Momentive; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios A majority of Americans — especially women and Black Americans — support gymnast Simone Biles in her decision to withdraw from some of the Tokyo competitions to protect her mental health, our latest Axios/Momentive Olympics poll found.The big picture: Biles unexpectedly sparked awareness around Olympians' struggles with media coverage and intense pressure to perform and win. Survey respondents by a nearly two-to-one margin said they believe Olympic

  • How worried are unvaccinated Americans about the delta variant? Here’s what poll says

    Americans are less confident they can protect themselves from getting COVID-19