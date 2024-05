U.T Baseball wins first WB6 title since 2006 after doubleheader sweep of Moline

U.T Baseball wins first WB6 title since 2006 after doubleheader sweep of Moline

With a Rock Island split against Galesburg and doubleheader sweep of Moline, United Township baseball wins their first WB6 title since 2006.

The Panthers take game one, 4-1 and game two, 5-4.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.