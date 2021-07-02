U.S. sprinter Richardson banned from Olympic 100m

Rising U.S. track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson opened up on Friday about her one-month suspension for testing positive for cannabis use.

...Telling NBC’s Today Show that she used marijuana while she was dealing with her mother’s death.

She was expected to be one of the biggest draws at the Tokyo Olympics - but after the positive drug test result, Richardson accepted a one-month suspension… ruling her out of the 100m race.

The test came at the U.S. Olympic trials last month, which means all of her results from the meet would be wiped out… including her victory in the 100m final, which had established Richardson as a gold medal contender.

Since her qualifying results are annulled, she will no longer be able to compete in the 100 meter race in Tokyo.

"The rules are clear" said the CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, who added (quote) "but this is heartbreaking on many levels."

Richardson may be able to run in later relay events.

A day after Tweeting, "I am human"… Richardson admitted to marijuana use on the Today Show, saying (quote) “…there will never be a steroid attached to the name Sha'Carri Richardson. The charge and what the situation was marijuana.”

The 21-year-old Texan - the fastest American woman this year with a time of 10.72 seconds - also said she had plenty of Olympic Games left to compete in, and for now, is putting her energy into healing herself.

News of her ban reached the White House Friday, where Press Secretary Jen Psaki praised the runner for her talent:

"And we will certainly leave them the space and room to make their decisions about anti-doping policies that need to be implemented. I will also note that Sha'Carri Richardson is an inspiring young woman who went has gone through a lot personally. And I think, and she's also happens to be one of the fastest women in the world. And that's an important part of the story as well."

Richardson's sponsor Nike said it appreciated the athlete's honesty and accountability... and said it would stand by her.