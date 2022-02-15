  • Oops!
U.S. Speedskater Erin Jackson’s Medal Ceremony Blunder Goes Viral With Outpouring Of Love

Lee Moran
·2 min read
Newly minted Winter Olympic champion Erin Jackson endeared herself further to fans on Monday with a minor medal ceremony blunder in Beijing.

Due to COVID safety protocols, U.S. speedskater Jackson had to put the 500 meters gold medal she won Sunday around her own neck. But she “cried so much that I put on my medal backward … then cried some more,” the 29-year-old from Ocala, Florida, admitted on social media:

Jackson, now the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics, was flooded with love following the confession. Many people pointed out the medal is still gold on the reverse. Others just highlighted her awesomeness.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

