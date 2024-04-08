U.S. Soccer training center, Atlanta HQ breaks ground in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is officially home of the U.S. Soccer Federation with the ground breaking held in Fayette County on Monday. That’s where U.S. Soccer will be headquartered and will be home to the National Training Center, to be named after Arthur Blank. That announcement was made at the ground breaking ceremony.

All 27 U.S. national teams, including men’s, women’s and youth, as well as coaching and referee training, will be housed on the 200-acre site in Fayette County.

Arthur Blank got a standing ovation at the ceremony as U.S. Soccer announced its training center would bear his name.

FAYETTE COUNTY, GEORGIA - APRIL 8: People attend the ground breaking of the Arthur M. Blank US Soccer Training Grounds on April 8, 2024 in Fayette County, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/ISI Photos/Getty Images for USSF) (Getty Images)

Before taking the stage, Blank could be seen wiping away tears as a video played to the audience showing his commitment to bringing professional soccer to Atlanta, and now the country’s most elite national teams. Blank’s passion started with his son Josh’s youth team. Blank said he choked up when he heard his son narrate the video.

"I get a little teary thinking about it," Blank said.

U.S. Soccer credited Blank, Chick-fil-A Chairman Dan Cathy, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, as well as Atlanta’s The Coca Cola Company in bringing U.S. Soccer to Atlanta from its current headquarters in Chicago.

Governor Kemp says the proximity to the airport and Town of Trilith are strong incentives driving economic growth in metro Atlanta's southside.

The headquarters and training center is a more than $200 million investment in Fayette County that is expected to create more than 400 jobs and scheduled to be open when Atlanta hosts the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup.