U.S. soccer team seeks to clinch berth in Olympics with win over Honduras

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Baxter
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
U.S. coach Jason Kreis gives instructions to his players against Mexico on March 24, 2021, in Guadalajara, Mexico.
U.S. coach Jason Kreis instructs his players Wednesday in a loss to Mexico in the CONCACAF Olympic-qualifying tournament. The Americans can qualify for the Summer Games with a win over Honduras on Sunday. (Refugio Ruiz / Getty Images)

The United States traditionally has had a lot of luck in Olympic soccer qualifying. Unfortunately, all of it has been bad.

Five years ago, the Americans lost a two-leg intercontinental playoff for the final spot in Rio de Janeiro on a goal late in the second half. Four years earlier, they were eliminated on a score deep in stoppage time.

The U.S. gets another chance at qualifying for the Summer Games on Sunday when it faces Honduras in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico. Win and the Americans go to the Olympics for the first time since 2008. Lose and they go home to wait three years for another chance.

The same fates await Mexico and Canada in Sunday’s second semifinal.

“This group should be capable of qualifying to the Olympics, and that is our clear goal and that is what we’re going to move forward for,” U.S. coach Jason Kreis said. “But I don’t feel any extra pressure about what’s happened in the past because, frankly, we’re at a different place in our country in the game.”

Actually, Kreis should be feeling extra pressure precisely because the U.S. is at different place in soccer. For the men, the Olympic tournament is an under-23 competition — although the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Games led FIFA to extend eligibility to players born on or after Jan. 1, 1997.

If the U.S. qualifies, senior national team veterans such as Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, Josh Sargent, Yunus Musah, Sergiño Dest and Weston McKennie all would be eligible to play. That core not only would give the U.S. the best Olympic team in its history, but it also likely would stamp the Americans as medal favorites in Tokyo.

There would be several hurdles to clear in putting together such a roster, of course, the most significant securing releases from each player’s European club. But Pulisic and Musah already have said they’re interested.

“The Olympics is something that is, of course, a massive honor to play in. To represent your country in an Olympics would be amazing,” said Pulisic, who plays club soccer for Chelsea. “It's something I've thought about and I have wanted to play in.”

All that will be moot, however, if the U.S. doesn’t beat Honduras. While the Americans are 5-3-1 against Honduras in Olympic qualifiers, the team from Central America has won three of the last four meetings dating to 2004. That’s a big reason why Honduras has played in four of the five Olympic tournaments this century while the U.S. has qualified just once since 2000.

The U.S., which finished second in its four-team group, opened the qualifying tournament with a 1-0 win over Costa Rica and then beat the Dominican Republic 4-0, doing all the scoring in the final 30 minutes. It lost its group-play final to Mexico 1-0, putting just one shot on goal.

Honduras won Group B, beating Haiti and drawing against El Salvador and Canada.

Mexico, the 2012 Olympic champion, has won all three of its qualifiers, scoring a tournament-high eight goals in three games while posting two shutouts. It would qualify for its third straight Olympic tournament with a victory over Canada.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • United States to face Honduras with Olympics berth on line

    Looking to reach the Olympics men's soccer tournament for the first time since 2008, the United States Men's National Team under-23 squad will face Honduras on Saturday with a trip to Tokyo on the line. The United States finished second in Group A play at the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament at Mexico, following a 1-0 defeat to the host country on Wednesday. Honduras won Group B following a 1-1 tie against Canada on Thursday.

  • USA, Mexico eye Tokyo Olympic berths in CONCACAF semi-finals

    The United States and Mexico will look to seal Olympic berths Sunday when they headline the semi-finals of the qualifying tournament for North and Central America and the Caribbean.

  • 'Embarrassing' Ireland suffer shock World Cup loss to Luxembourg

    The Republic of Ireland fell to a shock 1-0 defeat by minnows Luxembourg in their 2022 World Cup qualifier in Dublin on Saturday with the home team described as "embarrassing" by their own captain.

  • US plays Honduras for berth in men's Olympic soccer in Japan

    The trendline is clear: The United States failed to qualify for the men’s Olympic soccer tournament in 2012 and 2016, then ended a streak of seven straight World Cup appearances when it missed out on 2018. A young U.S. team admittedly missing its top players tries to stop the skid when it plays Honduras at Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sunday night in a one-game matchup for a trip to this summer’s Olympics in Japan. “Every tournament now going forward is an opportunity for U.S. Soccer,” U.S. captain Jackson Yueill said Saturday.

  • Makamae Gomera-Stevens believes Washington State will use golden goal victory against Colorado 'as motivation moving forward'

    Pac-12 Networks' Justin Adams speaks with student-athlete Makamae Gomera-Stevens following Washington State's 1-0 overtime victory versus Colorado on Saturday, Mar. 27 in Boulder. Gomera-Stevens' third goal of the season came in overtime to help move the Cougars to 5-1-1 overall and 1-0-1 in Pac-12 play.

  • Mourinho used to criticism of 'one of most important managers'

    Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says he has learned to deal with people questioning the methods of "one of the most important managers in the game".

  • What kids really want to read: Owls beat chickens but poop is king

    Epic, a subscription reading platform that has doubled its reach to 50 million kids during the pandemic, tracks searches and uses the data to create new books, The Wall Street Journal reports (subscription). Why it matters: "When a kid’s sticky fingers search for something to read, Epic captures that activity and feeds the information into its book recommendation engine—a tool that also informs the creation of new titles in-house," the journal explains. Epic's algorithm knows...Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."[C]hildren prefer owls to chickens and chickens to hedgehogs. Kids hunt for unicorns almost twice as often as they look for mermaids.""[O]wls score higher than koalas, worms rack up more hits than kangaroos and ferocious beasts have a loyal following, as does the grumpy-faced blobfish.""Volcanoes are more popular than tsunamis, which are more popular than earthquakes. The Titanic is bigger than cowboys, pizza is bigger than cake, science is bigger than art and 'poop' is bigger than all of them."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Myanmar security forces kill more than 100 in deadliest day since coup

    Myanmar security forces on Saturday killed more than 100 people, including children, during anti-coup protests, several news agencies reported. Why it matters: It's the bloodiest day of protests since the military last month overthrew the country's democratically elected government and comes as Myanmar’s military celebrates the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade in the country's capital, Naypyidaw.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: Protesters have rallied in cities across the country for almost two months, demanding that democracy be restored.The military junta now running the country has repeatedly used lethal force against civilians to maintain power.What they're saying: During the armed forces parade, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the chief of the junta now in control of the country, claimed that the military would protect the people and strive for democracy, according to Reuters.However, state television warned protesters on Friday night that they risked being shot “in the head and back” if they demonstrated during the national holiday."We are receiving reports of scores killed, incl. children, 100s injured across 40 locations, & mass arrests," the United Nations Human Rights office tweeted Saturday. "This violence is compounding the illegitimacy of the coup & the culpability of its leaders."U.S. Ambassador Thomas Vajda said in a statement Saturday that "security forces are murdering unarmed civilians, including children, the very people they swore to protect.""This bloodshed is horrifying. These are not the actions of a professional military or police force," he added. "Myanmar’s people have spoken clearly: they do not want to live under military rule. We call for an immediate end to the violence and the restoration of the democratically elected government."The big picture: The deaths on Saturday increase the number of civilians reported killed by security forces since the coup to well over 400.Thousands more civilians have been arrested, including a number of journalists.Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Facebook freezes Venezuela leader Maduro's page for false COVID claim

    Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's Facebook page has been frozen by the tech giant for claiming without evidence that a herbal remedy was a "miracle" cure for COVID-19, Reuters first reported.Driving the news: Facebook said it removed a video, posted in January, in which Maduro makes the claims about Carvativir, an oral solution derived from thyme. The tech company said the video violated its policy against false claims "that something can guarantee prevention from getting COVID-19 or can guarantee recovery from COVID-19."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFacebook said in an emailed statement the company follows guidance from the World Health Organization "that says there is currently no medication to cure the virus.""Due to repeated violations of our rules, we are also freezing the page for 30 days, during which it will be read-only," the statement added.For the record: Venezuelan health officials have reported nearly 155,000 cases and over 1,500 deaths from the coronavirus, per Johns Hopkins.However, opposition leaders say the "actual figure is likely higher due to limited testing," Reuters notes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Daniel Theis posts emotional farewell message after Celtics' trade with Bulls

    Daniel Theis posted an emotional goodbye message to Twitter on Friday after the Celtics sent him to the Bulls before Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

  • Win and in: USMNT U23s can secure Olympic return, revenge vs. Honduras

    4,608 days have passed since the USMNT U-23s last took the field in Olympic competition, but that could all change on Sunday.

  • Ronaldo fumes after World Cup qualifying winner denied, Belgium held

    Cristiano Ronaldo threw his captain's armband to the ground in anger after being controversially denied an injury-time winner as Portugal blew a two-goal lead against Serbia in World Cup qualifying on Saturday, while Romelu Lukaku's 59th international goal salvaged Belgium a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic.

  • Dillian Whyte punishes Alexander Povetkin to claim revenge in fourth-round knockout

    The Briton moved a step closer to a world title after picking up the interim belt in Gibraltar

  • No. 1 seed Baylor survives No. 5 Villanova, advances to Elite Eight in men's NCAA Tournament

    The Baylor Bears' quest to reach their first Final Four in 71 years remains alive after a second-half comeback against short-handed Villanova.

  • Barrier falls: Woman officiate men's World Cup qualifiers

    Kathryn Nesbitt ran the sidelines, waving a flag, blending in for all the right reasons. The 32-year-old from Philadelphia became a pioneer as FIFA appointed women to work on-field officials for men's World Cup qualifiers, serving as an assistant referee Thursday night when Canada opened with a 5-1 rout of Bermuda at Orlando, Florida. There were no controversies in a match that featured Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies setting up three goals for Besiktas’ Cyle Larin.

  • Mets takeaways from Saturday's 8-3 win over the Astros, including another stellar day from Francisco Lindor

    It was the Francisco Lindor show once again on Saturday, as the shortstop reached base in all four plate appearances in an 8-3 Mets win over the Astros.

  • What are the odds the Jets will actually pick Zach Wilson?

    With BYU's Zach Wilson's odds to be picked #2 overall are -500, the guys debate whether the Jets will actually pick Wilson.

  • In photos: Deadly tornadoes leave path of destruction across the South

    A major outbreak of high-end, "violent" tornadoes and severe storms ripped through the South on Thursday, leaving behind debris and destruction.The big picture: At least six people were killed. Severe weather in this region can be especially deadly due to the housing types that are prevalent here, including large numbers of mobile homes, Axios' Andrew Freedman writes. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In Alabama, the worst-hit state, a tornado killed at least five people and injured several others. At least one person died during the severe weather in Georgia, officials said. Tennessee, Mississippi, Kentucky and several states in the Midwest also experienced severe storms. What to watch: More storms could hit the region in coming days.Photos from the severe weather: Danny Poss (left), pastor of Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church, and Michael Dunbar of the United Methodist Disaster Relief team survey tornado damage inside the fellowship hall in Ohatchee, Alabama. Photo: Julie Bennett via Getty Images Bare trees are seen around a home significantly damaged in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images A house sits among the damage of a neighborhood in Ohatchee, Alabama. Photo: Julie Bennett via Getty Images A family examines their damaged home in Ohatchee, Alabama. Photo: Julie Bennett via Getty Images Storm damage from multiple tornados is seen along the road in Ohatchee, Alabama. Photo: Julie Bennett via Getty Images A flood of water spilled over onto a road in Ohatchee, Alabama. Photo: Julie Bennett via Getty Images A volunteer picks up artwork found in debris surrounding a destroyed home in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty ImagesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Flyweight contenders Joanne Calderwood, Lauren Murphy to square off at UFC 263

    Top UFC women's flyweights will collide on the promotion's June pay-per-view card.

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.