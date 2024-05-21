U.S. Soccer Men’s National Team set to face Brazil in Orlando

For the first time since 1998, the U.S. Soccer Men’s National Team is set to play a match at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The Americans are gearing up to face five-time World Cup champion Brazil in a friendly on June 12 in the Allstate Continental Clásico.

Team USA loves playing matches in Orlando. They are 7-2 all time in The City Beautiful including a perfect 6-0 mark at Inter & Co Stadium. This will mark their first match at Camping World Stadium since 1998 when they beat Sweden 1-0.

In recent history, Team USA beat El Salvador in the Concacaf Nations League Finals in Orlando in 2023 and also beat Panama 5-1 back in 2022 in a World Cup qualifier.

"We're gonna need that Orlando magic against Brazil, right? Hoping that Orlando comes through for us again."



Got to ask @USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter about playing Brazil at @CWStadium June 12.

Team USA is 7-2 all time in Orlando.





According to a release: The Allstate Continental Clásico is an annual event that features the USMNT hosting a top-tier opponent from North, Central or South America, and this year’s match will serve as a key part of the USA’s preparations for the prestigious 2024 Copa América.

The team announced their training camp roster ahead of matches against Colombia and Brazil.

The roster to start a busy summer stateside





