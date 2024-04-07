U.S. Short Track Nationals rumble through Thunder Valley

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was another Saturday night filled with echoing engines at Bristol Motor Speedway, as the U.S. Short Track Nationals took over the Last Great Coliseum.

Defense starts fast, offense rebounds late in ETSU football’s first scrimmage

Dozens of drivers competing across three divisions – Vores Compact, CRA Street Stock and Midwest Modifieds – took to the World’s Fastest Half-Mile.

A couple of scuff-ups and cautions, but by the end of the night, the Tour-A Main races were decided in some exciting action.

Austin Maynard took home the victory in the A-Main CRA Street Stock race.

Tom Gossar claimed the A-Main Corest Compact checkered flag.

Cody Stickler closed down the jam-packed night with an A-Main Midwest Modifieds win.

Full results from all races can be found here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.