U.S. to ship 8.5 million vaccine doses to Mexico as COVID cases surge

The United States will send 8.5 million more doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Mexico as the country experiences a third wave of infections, AP reports.

Why it matters: The announcement by Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard comes as the Delta variant drives up the number of infections in the country.

Mexico has seen more than 244,ooo test-confirmed deaths, per AP. However, low testing rates and poor record-keeping likely indicate a higher death toll.

The big picture: Mexico has received 91.2 million doses of five different COVID vaccines, per AP.

The U.S. sent the country roughly 1.3 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine following a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris in June.

About 51 million people in Mexico have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 27 million have been fully vaccinated, according to AP.

What they're saying: “The appearance of new cases is much greater than what we saw in the first and second waves,” Miguel Betancourt, a public health specialist, said per AP.

“With this velocity that we are seeing, the risk of saturation of the hospitals is very high," he added.

“I hope I’m wrong, but I believe now that we’re seeing in some places where the hospital saturation is around 70%, we could start to see an increase in deaths because they won’t have the capacity to quickly attend to the people who become serious and require attention."

