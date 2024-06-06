U.S. Senior Open Qualifying – The Broadmoor

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado natives David Johnson and Matt Schalk tied with Steve White atop the leaderboard of the U.S. Senior Open Qualifying on Wednesday afternoon at The Broadmoor.

The three golfers shot 72 (+2), advancing to the 2024 U.S. Senior Open on June 27-30 in Newport, RI.

The Broadmoor’s East Course is the site of the 2025 U.S. Senior Open.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.