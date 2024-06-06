U.S. Senior Challenge: Ohio maintains team lead as format switches for second round

The format may have changed in Wednesday’s second round of the U.S. Senior Challenge, but the team at the top of the leaderboard didn’t. Team Ohio, captained by Jim Durr, maintained its first-round lead thanks in large part to multiple rounds of even par at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Virginia.

In the opening round of this unique senior amateur event, which pits four-man teams from different states against each other over 54 holes while an individual race runs simultaneously, teams played in the same group and the team score was made up of the three best scores on each hole.

In Wednesday’s second round, however, players were paired according to their individual score from Day 1 and their standing on the individual leaderboard in each of four age divisions. The team format switched to a play-four-count-three format, similar to college golf.

Scores: U.S. Senior Challenge

Ohio counted rounds of even-par 71 from TJ Brudzinski and Jeff Mallette with Durr contributing a 75. All three of Ohio’s counters birdied the par-5 third hole while Brudzinski and Mallette made birdie and eagle, respectively, on the par-5 seventh.

Ohio is now at 4 over for two rounds.

Team Texas climbed the standings on Day 2 and at 8 under, is within striking distance for the final round. The Texans’ best score, a 1-under 70, came from captain Gary Mundy.

Team Arkansas, captained by veteran player Bev Hargraves, and a second Texas team, this one captained by Mac McGee, are tied for third at 9 over.

The individual leaderboards are just as tight as the team standings after two rounds, with Crispin Fuentes having the biggest lead of five shots (over Durr) in the super senior division. Fuentes is 1 over.

Trey Womack leads the senior division at 2 over after back-to-back rounds of 72. Dan Pouliot is even and three ahead at the top of the legend division. Gary Jeffreys leads the super legend division at 6 over after first-round leader Bill Engel followed and opening 70 with a second-round 80.

