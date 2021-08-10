U.S. Afghanistan envoy to press Taliban to end offensive and negotiate ceasefire at Qatar talks

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

U.S. envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad will "press the Taliban to stop their military offensive and to negotiate a political settlement" during talks in Qatar's capital, Doha, this week, the State Department said.

Why it matters: As the Biden administration prepares to fully withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan on Aug. 31, the Taliban has seized six provincial capitals in the country. The Pentagon said Monday it's up to the Afghan government to defend these cities.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What to expect: Khalilzad will meet with the Taliban and representatives from government and multilateral organizations for three days of talks, per a statement from the State Department Monday confirming his departure for Doha a day earlier.

  • He will "help formulate a joint international response to the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan" and push for "a reduction of violence and ceasefire and a commitment not to recognize a government imposed by force."

  • The State Department did not disclose details on what days the talks would take place this week.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory

    KABUL (Reuters) -The United States said it was up to Afghan security forces to defend the country after Taliban militants captured a sixth provincial capital on Monday, along with border towns and trade routes. President Joe Biden has said the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will end on Aug. 31, arguing that the Afghan people must decide their own future and that he would not consign another generation of Americans to the 20-year war. U.S. envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has left for Qatar where he will "press the Taliban to stop their military offensive and to negotiate a political settlement," the State Department said on Monday.

  • U.S. says it's up to Afghans to defend country

    Taliban insurgents kept up a deadly march across Afghanistan, capturing their sixth provincial capital on Monday.Meanwhile, the U.S. pushed back against suggestions that it is leaving the country defenceless.Washington will formally wrap up its military mission there on August 31st.Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on Monday said he was concerned about the situation.But he added that Kabul has the resources to fight."They have an air force. The Taliban doesn't. They have modern weaponry and organizational skills. The Taliban doesn't. They have superior numbers to the Taliban. And so, again, they have the advantage - advantages."The Taliban ran most of the country under strict Islamic law until U.S.-led forces took them out in 2001.Now, with foreign forces leaving the insurgents are back and advancing at a rate that has surprised some U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.Washington agreed to withdraw in a deal negotiated last year under then-president Donald Trump.When asked what the U.S. military could do if Afghan forces were not putting up a fight, the Pentagon spokesman said "not much"."But this is their country. These are - these are their military forces. These are their provincial capitals, their people to defend. And it's really going to come down to the leadership that they're willing to exude here."Meanwhile, the U.S. envoy for Afghanistan will be meeting for talks with the insurgents and other members of the international community in Qatar this week.The State Department said he will press for a political solution to the conflict.

  • Target, Walmart and 5 More Retailers Requiring Masks as Delta Variant Surges

    Due to the surge in the COVID-19 Delta variant and updated guidance on masks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several retailers are reverting to requiring masks. Many of these...

  • Dallas schools to require masks for students and teachers in defiance of Gov. Abbott's order

    The Dallas Independent School District announced Monday that it will require students and teachers to wear masks at its campuses to prevent the spread of "the highly contagious Delta variant." Why it matters: Dallas ISD is the first district in the state to defy Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) order barring schools from issuing mask mandates, with district officials saying it is necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Hunger 'emergency' in regions bordering war-hit Tigray: UN

    Hundreds of thousands of civilians face "emergency levels of hunger" in two regions that were recently drawn into the violent conflict in northern Ethiopia, the UN said Monday.

  • Region launches military mission as Rwanda helps retake Mozambique towns

    Southern African countries on Monday inaugurated a regional military mission to help Mozambique take back control of its gas-rich northern province from jihadists that have been rampaging across towns and villages for nearly four years.

  • Dallas and Austin public schools will require masks in defiance of governor's directive. Houston is probably next.

    Dallas and Austin public schools will require masks in defiance of governor's directive. Houston is probably next.

  • US signals no change in airstrikes as Afghan Taliban advance

    The United States showed no sign Monday of stepping up airstrikes in Afghanistan despite accelerating Taliban gains there. A Pentagon spokesman emphasized that Americans now see the fight as one for Afghan political and military leaders to win or lose. “When we look back, it’s going to come down to leadership and what leadership was demonstrated, or not," by Afghans, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a news conference.

  • Israeli survey finds 3rd Pfizer vaccine dose has similar side effects to 2nd

    Most people who received a third dose of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine felt similar or fewer side effects than they did after receiving the second shot, according to an initial survey in Israel. Israel began offering the booster shots about 10 days ago to people over age 60 as part of efforts to slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit, said on Sunday it had administered a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to more than 240,000 people.

  • Fishing for salmon for first time, teen breaks 43-year-old record

    Luis Martinez purchased a fishing license on Friday and by the end of Saturday was celebrating having caught a Michigan record for Chinook salmon.

  • Lakers’ Talen Horton-Tucker details skills he needs to improve

    Here's where Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker says he wants to improve next season.

  • UK tried to form Nato coalition to keep troops in Afghanistan

    The UK tried to form a military coalition with Nato forces to keep troops in Afghanistan after the US announced it was withdrawing, Ben Wallace has revealed.

  • AMC CEO Thinks New Lockdowns Unlikely Despite Covid Surge: “The Big Change This Winter Is Vaccinations”

    AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron sees two things protecting the circuit in the face of surging Covid cases trigered by the Delta variant – its own Safe & Clean protocols, and vaccinations. “To our knowledge there has not been a single transmission of Covid by an AMC guest over the past year,” he said. “Most […]

  • Chinese sleeper agents are trying to enter the UK through a scheme designed for Hong Kongers fleeing the city, report says

    Chinese spies are taking advantage of a visa program the UK introduced in response to China's national security law, The Times of London reported.

  • Mount Etna roars into action

    Etna has been lighting up the night sky regularly with explosions, lava fountains and ash plumes, dazzling onlookers and waking up locals with its roars.The camera team filming the images said eruptions started at 1 a.m. and continued until 6.30 a.m. (0430GMT). Lava flowed down the side of the 3,300-meter-high mountain and black volcanic ash and rocks known as 'lapilli', some as big as a 2 euro coin, covered streets in nearby towns after the eruption.Etna, which is located above the Sicilian town of Catania, often erupts but rarely causes damage and is believed to have the longest written record of eruptions than any other volcano, with its first recorded observation going back to 425 B.C.Although the eruptions themselves do not put the local population at risk, residents do have to live with the ash showers.

  • 'They can't arrest all of us': Rand Paul calls for defiance against COVID-19 restrictions

    Sen. Rand Paul released a video Monday pleading with the public to resist COVID-19 regulations issued by the government.

  • Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis joins rally for impeachment

    Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Saturday that President Joe Biden should be impeached, adding her voice to a growing chorus of high-profile conservatives in the media fed up with the current administration.

  • Trump 'Imagines' How People Would Squawk Had COVID-19 'Attack' Erupted On His Watch

    More than 400,000 Americans died of COVID-19 during the Trump administration.

  • Israel's Olympic hero can't get married, but that may soon change

    Israel's Olympic hero can't get married, but that may soon change

  • Johnny Weir shoots down Trump adviser Jenna Ellis for homophobic tweets about his Olympic outfit

    Former Trump adviser has a history of anti-LGBT+ remarks and activism