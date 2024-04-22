U.S. Senate praises University of South Carolina women’s basketball team for winning national title

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — The U.S. Senate on Monday adopted a resolution commending University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball team for an undefeated season en route to a third national title.

The measure was sponsored by U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott of South Carolina.

“The University of South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team is a shining example of the success that can be achieved through selflessness, perseverance in the face of adversity and commitment to excellence,” Scott said in a statement.

Led by Coach of the Year Dawn Staley, the women’s basketball team went 38-0, beating the University of Iowa 87-75 on April 7 to claim a second national title in three years. They also won in 2017.

