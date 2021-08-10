U.S. says up to Afghans to defend as Taliban advance

U.S. President Joe Biden has said the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will end on Aug. 31, arguing that the Afghan people must decide their own future and that he would not consign another generation of Americans to the 20-year war.

The Taliban, fighting to reimpose strict Islamic law after their 2001 ouster, have stepped up their campaign to defeat the government as foreign forces withdraw.

On Monday, they took Aybak, capital of the northern province of Samangan. And they took three provincial capitals over the weekend.

"They (the Afghans) have an air force. The Taliban doesn't. They have modern weaponry and organizational skills. The Taliban doesn't. They have superior numbers to the Taliban. And so, again, they have the advantage - advantages. And it's really now their time to use those advantages," Kirby said.