U.S.-Russian prisoner exchange a reminder of Brittney Griner's absence from Mercury

Jenna Ortiz, Arizona Republic
·2 min read
In this article:
As the Phoenix Mercury get closer to the upcoming WNBA season, the focus continues to be the team working around Brittney Griner's expected absence for at least the start of the year.

The Mercury will have to modify its lineup throughout to start season while Griner remains detained in Russia. Her detention was extended to May 19.

“That’s my sister. I love her ... It’s toughest on her family, they have to hear these things. I just love her, and I think about her every day and can’t wait until she gets back with us," Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith said on Wednesday during the team's media day.

Apr 27, 2022; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) speaks to the media during the Phoenix Mercury media day at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gould/The Republic
Apr 27, 2022; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) speaks to the media during the Phoenix Mercury media day at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gould/The Republic

Earlier Wednesday, the United States and Russia carried out a prisoner exchange that released Trevor Reed, a Marine veteran jailed by Moscow for nearly three years.

The State Department said in an interview Wednesday with CNN that the Biden administration will continue working on the release of Griner and another U.S citizen, Paul Whelan.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price continued that Griner remains a "top priority."

More: Russia releases US Marine vet Trevor Reed as part of prisoner exchange

The WNBA and its players are often known to be outspoken advocates for social causes, but many players have taken an under-the-radar approach regarding Griner. The selective silence is due to safety concerns in raising Griner's profile. Even with Griner's safety in mind, it has been tough for teammates to not be advocating for Griner's return more.

Apr 27, 2022; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Tina Charles (31) speaks to the media during the Phoenix Mercury media day at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gould/The Republic
Apr 27, 2022; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Tina Charles (31) speaks to the media during the Phoenix Mercury media day at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gould/The Republic

“It’s definitely difficult because us as WNBA players, we will always put our voice first on what we want to advocate for and what we care for," Mercury center Tina Charles said. "We have always seen results for that, but right now we’re just trusting the process of those higher above us and who have been in those seats and been in those positions who have dealt with situations like this just to have the best result with her coming home.

"For us, we know that she knows that she’s in our thoughts and she’s in our prayers. She knows what the situation is and the stance that those above are taking it and we’re following suit.”

The offseason has put an understandable toll on Griner's teammates with her absence being out of anyone's control. However, Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard thinks that once the team is playing games again, the offseason won't affect the team's ability to perform.

"I think once we start competing and once we start out there, the players are very locked into their individual roles and responsibilities and success within the group," Nygaard said.

Reach the reporter at jenna.ortiz@arizonarepublic.com or 602-647-4122. Follow her on Twitter @jennarortiz.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Status of Mercury's Brittney Griner's unchanged despite prisoner swap

