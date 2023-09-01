U-Prep squares off against Corning in Week 2 Game of the Week analysis and predictions

New teams have emerged and are setting the tone for Week 2 of high school football action.

Now it's time to break all the puzzle pieces down, analyze and predict which teams will emerge victorious with 10 games on tap for this Friday and Saturday.

U-Prep travels to Corning for this Friday's game of the week while No. 1 ranked Enterprise battles Las Plumas at home. No. 2 ranked Orland hosts West Valley and No. 3 ranked Shasta hosts Paradise. No. 4 ranked Foothill hosts San Marin and No. 5 ranked Central Valley travels to Mount Shasta.

With 14 local programs competing, it's time to look in depth at each team's chances of winning and losing in Shasta, Tehama, Siskiyou, Plumas counties in California and Washoe County in Nevada.

Here are the predictions and analysis for Week 2 high school football games.

U-Prep's Sawyer Hokanson (18) carries the ball against West Valley on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Game of the week: U-Prep (0-1) vs. Corning (0-1)

The 2022 CIF Northern Section finalists from U-Prep look to find their rhythm against rising Corning on the road.

Senior quarterback Sawyer Hokanson leads the charge coming off a solid performance despite falling to Fortuna on the road. Corning returns home after getting outclassed against Pleasant Valley last Friday 44-18.

Hokanson completed 15 of 238 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers. Corning juniors Colt Dagorret and Quintin Davis each rushed for touchdowns against Pleasant Valley.

Analysis: U-Prep struggled last Friday defending Fortuna's double wing offense. Part of it could be inexperience at the varsity level. U-Prep returns just 13 seniors, however junior defensive lineman Devin Huegel was a tone-setter last year. Huegel needs to come out aggressive early and show how being a mobile, 6-foot-2 enforcer can impact the game.

Finding replacements for graduated senior blockers Ranan Baek and Cody Wrathall have proven difficult with the Panthers picking up just 28 rushing yards in Week 1.

Corning, to its credit, kept battling after trailing Pleasant Valley 28-0 in the second quarter. Corning will come out either in a single wing or wildcat formation to find lanes for Dagorret and Davis.

Prediction: U-Prep does a better job in the run game but Corning is looking to prove it belongs as a playoff Division II contender. The Cardinals speed with Dagorret and Davis prove too difficult for U-Prep to overcome. Corning scores late in the fourth quarter and holds off U-Prep. Corning wins 22-20.

West Valley sophomores Logan Rasmussen (left) and linebacker Jesus Cervantes pose after practice on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

West Valley (0-0) vs. Orland (0-1)

It feels weird writing about Orland starting the season with a loss after doing everything it needed to beat Enterprise last week at home.

The Trojans rushed for over 400 yards and sacked star-studded quarterback Jaylen Johnson three times. Orland senior Lucas Landeros has emerged as an All-Section running back.

Now comes West Valley who fell in a tight battle last year to Orland 16-13 and has a fresh cast of talented underclassmen.

Analysis: West Valley has the personnel and athletes needed to make Orland worry on offense. Junior wide Logan Rasmussen was one of the top playmakers in the CIF Northern Section in 2022 and talented sophomore John Puffer makes his first varsity start.

Orland's offense consists of rushing weapons led by Landeros, Jaime Albarran and Diego Rico. Orland is well-versed in its offense and with its physicality at the line of scrimmage will put constant pressure on the Eagles defense. Junior defensive tackle and blocker Dalton Kelley has improved his strength and quickness throughout the summer but will it be enough?

Prediction: Seniors A.J. Fonseca and A.J. Schkerynec erase last week's loss with a commanding performance against West Valley. Orland wins 42-14.

Shasta junior Ryder May, center, runs past West Valley's Wade Reginato, right, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Thompson Field in Redding.

Paradise (1-0) vs. Shasta (1-0)

Shasta showed balance in its ability to run the ball and pass effectively against Lassen last Friday.

Senior Ryder May rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns while junior quarterback Justin Polley completed 11 of 16 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

Paradise opened its season beating Williams 14-7.

Analysis: Paradise matches its double wing offense with Shasta's revamped offense with Polley orchestrating play calls. May led Shasta with seven tackles and forced Lassen backward in the first half.

Assisting Polley in the pass game was junior Owen Boesiger who caught five passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

Prediction: Watch for Shasta to get Boesiger involved in the run game. Shasta surpasses 200 rushing yards in a rout over Paradise. Shasta wins 28-7.

Foothill sophomore Alonzo Borchert runs for a touchdown against Shasta on Friday night, Oct. 8, 2021. Foothill won 43-10.

San Marin (1-0) vs. Foothill (0-1)

Foothill takes on another CIF State monster, this time in San Marin from Novato.

San Marin has been dominant over the past two seasons winning two consecutive state titles in 2021 and 2022. The Mustangs won the Division 5-AA bowl game against Independence of Bakersfield in 2021 and the Division 4-A title over Granada Hills Charter in 2022.

San Marin is led by junior quarterback Dominic Ingrassia who has a Division I offer from Utah Tech.

Ingrassia completed 21 of 29 passes for 267 yards, rushed for 54 yards and scored two touchdowns (one passing, one throwing) with an interception beating Acalanes of Lafayette 27-20.

Foothill found some success throwing the ball behind senior Hunter Marcione but his offensive line struggled adjusting to Edison of Stockton's pressure last weekend. The Cougars lost a fumble that was returned for a 68-yard touchdown.

Foothill faces another true test against an elite program loaded with talent and is massive up front. San Marin junior Raul Briceno tips the scale at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds.

Prediction: Foothill is too young and lacks the depth to hang with San Marin for all four quarters. That said, all these games are to prepare and match up with Eastern Athletic League opponents in the future. It's a trial by fire for coach Ross Griffith who hopes to have cultivated some diamonds by the time the Cougars open league play against Shasta on Oct. 6. San Marin wins 35-7.

Enterprise junior center Jose Rincon (right) prepares to snap the ball against Orland senior Jeremy Robbins (left) on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Las Plumas (0-0) vs. Enterprise (1-0)

Enterprise enters its home opener with momentum following a decisive 39-35 victory over Orland in Week 1, ending the Trojans 15-game winning streak.

Now the Hornets are tasked with Las Plumas, a program that performed well at certain points but couldn't close games consistently and finished 3-7. Four of Las Plumas' seven losses were by 10 points or less with heartbreakers 30-29 in OT against Lassen and to Corning 15-9 after leading 9-0 at halftime.

Top returners include senior quarterback Drake Sahagun (1,370 yards, 13 passing touchdowns, 690 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns) senior defensive tackle and offensive lineman Nathanael Seidenglanz (30 tackles) and junior Bryson Ruff (450 rushing yards and five touchdowns).

Analysis: Las Plumas will employ its single wing offense and use counter run plays against the Hornets. Enterprise just played the motion run offense in Orland and allowed 405 yards but still came away victorious.

Enterprise's defensive line hounded Las Plumas repeatedly allowing just 43 rushing yards in last season's matchup.

Week 1 Record Searchlight Athletes of the Week juniors quarterback Jaylen Johnson and wide receiver Porter Fischer combined for five touchdowns last week. Johnson threw for 210 yards and five touchdowns last year against the Thunderbirds.

Prediction: Johnson is the best quarterback in the section and has plenty of targets in Fischer and junior Dominick Hernandez who had six catches for 132 yards and a touchdown. Enterprise wins 35-12.

Lassen (0-1) vs. Red Bluff (0-0)

Lassen looks to regroup against Red Bluff after getting outplayed by Shasta in Week 1.

Red Bluff junior quarterback Kayden Leaf makes his debut with a young and revamped offensive and defensive line. Senior Jose "Chacho" Chavez makes an impact on the game with his speed and hands at receiver or strength and durability at running back.

Lassen senior running back Deshon Moore looks to bounce back after rushing for 34 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries last week against the Wolves.

Analysis: Lassen runs the gun spread option to create space both for quarterback Nash Osborn and Moore to find running lanes.

The game will be decided by each team's respective offensive and defensive lines. Juniors Joey Harrison and Reegan Dunten will match blows with Red Bluff junior blockers and defensive tackles Caidence Dial and Christian Sylvia.

Prediction: Lassen enters with more in-game experience with Red Bluff coming off a bye. Both teams drive each other back and forth but the Grizzlies come out as the victor. Lassen wins 14-13.

Colusa (1-0) vs. Yreka (1-0)

The real football begins for Yreka as it hosts Colusa.

Colusa totaled 401 yards in total offense last week against overmatched Anderson 34-0. Yreka pounded Modoc's interior for an easy victory on the road 34-6. Senior Mason Rabago rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns.

Colusa took advantage of four fumbles by the Cubs and were led by senior quarterback Bo Coronado. The left-handed Coronado completed 11 of 14 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown while junior Aidan Travis rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Analysis: Colusa and Yreka have contrasting approaches to their offensive skillset. Yreka utilizes the T-formation to down-block and create lanes for its running backs.

Colusa has a strong arm in Coronado who is patient in the pocket and finds open receivers.

Prediction: Yreka's offensive line is improved and are well versed in its run game. Coronado creates opportunities but Yreka holds off the RedHawks late in the fourth quarter. Yreka wins 28-21.

Anderson (0-1) vs. Quincy (1-0)

Anderson has shown previously its ability to adjust after tough losses. The Cubs will have to adjust once again as it faces Shasta Cascade League opponent Quincy.

Quincy finished 1-9 last year but took a positive step last Friday beating North Tahoe on the road 48-3.

Junior Chris Fain led eight Anderson ball carriers with 74 yards last Friday against Colusa.

Analysis: Quincy's single wing offense goes up against Anderson and its Flexbone formation. Quincy's offense will test the patience of Anderson's group of underclassmen led by juniors Samuel Torres and Gavin Lockhart.

Anderson seemed to have more success running the football through Fain.

Prediction: Quincy went 1-9 last year in the Shasta Cascade League. Anderson with its youth is the faster and more physical team on Friday. Anderson wins 19-14.

Los Molinos (1-0) vs. Coral Academy of Science (0-1)

Los Molinos is coming off an easy 43-0 win over Mount Shasta in Week 1. Junior Harrison Hamre had zero trouble fighting through the Bears defensive line. Hamre finished with 203 yards and three touchdowns.

Coral Academy of Science fell to Shasta Cascade League contender Portola.

Analysis: Coral Academy of Science will try and spread Los Molinos out with its spread offense. Countering for Los Molinos on defense is Hamre at linebacker and seniors Luke Cantonwine and Joshua Alcazar.

Alcazar and Cantonwine combined for 16 tackles including four tackles for loss.

Prediction: Coral Academy of Science can't handle Los Molinos and its physicality at the line of scrimmage. Los Molinos wins 36-8.

Trinity (1-1) vs. Weed (0-0)

Trinity and Weed are another contrast in offensive philosophies.

Trinity is going to repeatedly use the run game to pound away at the defensive line using its single wing wedge formation. Weed is led by junior D.J. Horton.

Senior Ty Moodie leads the run game for Trinity.

Analysis: Weed utilizes a spread formation and will target junior Marcus Horton and Maddox Mize. The key for Trinity will be containing D.J. Horton. While Weed does have set plays, Horton is an athlete who will improvise if he sees pressure and pick up yards downfield.

Trinity has to be in contain mode with D.J. Horton but safeties have to be active in tracking his younger brother Marcus. Trinity has to win the physical matchup at the line of scrimmage or Horton will pick his spots with his arm or run downfield.

Prediction: Weed has talent at skill positions along with a much improved offensive line led by senior Lucien Regis. The Wildcats ride Horton to victory. Weed wins 21-19.

