U-Prep alum Gilbreath signs to LSU, makes history for football in Shasta County

U-Prep 2022 graduate Connor Gilbreath nearly missed the call when LSU phoned him at 7 a.m. while he was sleeping on a Saturday morning in April.

The call became life-changing as Gilbreath recalled hearing the phone in his sleep and remembered immediately making the phone call back five minutes later.

After nearly oversleeping, the former Panther turned Butte College tight end set a course for himself to become a figure in one of college football's storied programs.

U-Prep 2022 graduate and Butte College tight Connor Gilbreath signs to LSU on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 while joined by his mother Shelly Gilbreath (left) and Jeff Gilbreath (right).

Gilbreath signed a letter of intent to LSU on Wednesday and will become a key blocker for the Tigers run game in 2023.

He will leave Redding on Aug. 1 for Baton Rouge and begin camp with the Tigers on Aug. 4.

"This is just a dream come true," Gilbreath said. "I'm pretty excited to play for (Coach Kelly) and win."

The offer to LSU nearly didn't happen for Gilbreath who works like a freight train with his fast, strong and long 6-foot-5 build. Gilbreath originally signed to Southern Oregon University during his senior year of high school but believed he could play at a higher level.

Gilbreath forwent the offer and chose instead to attend Butte College, the community college in Oroville known for producing New York Jets quarterback and Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers.

The North's Connor Gilbreath of U-Prep carries the ball while looking to get past a South defender. The North lost to the South 21-10 in the Lions All-Star football game on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Shasta College.

The gamble paid off, flipping an NAIA offer and instead opting to join a perennial national contender in LSU which won its last national title in 2019.

Gilbreath becomes the first football player from Shasta County to sign to the SEC and is the first athlete from U-Prep to sign a scholarship to a Power 5 conference.

"The biggest advice to the kids is that I'd tell them to start getting their grades up and start utilizing Jeff (Ahern) the strength and conditioning coach," Gilbreath said.

Gilbreath was a dominant force on a Butte College team that averaged 368.9 yards per game. Coach Robby Snelling commended Gilbreath's physicality that allowed the run game to average 159.6 rushing yards per game and 24 rushing touchdowns.

Gilbreath's first offer came from Portland State University this past fall but wasn't ready to leave after 2022, according to Snelling. Gilbreath got bigger in the weight room and his technique as a blocker progressed in Spring 2023.

Snelling sent Gilbreath's updated film to Division I coaches across the country and the responses were met with offers. Gilbreath's first offer came from Miami in the spring. Gilbreath later received offers from Washington, Oregon State, Mississippi State, Missouri and North Carolina State before settling on LSU.

U-Prep's Connor Gilbreath (7) puts pressure on the Sacred Heart Prep quarterback. The Sacred Heart Prep Gators defeated the University Prep (Redding) Panthers 20-0 to win the CIF 5-A North championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

"Sometimes guys want to see if they can advance to a higher-level opportunity and in Connor's case it worked out," Snelling said. "Connor was farther along than he realized. Every freshman has that learning curve and it takes a little bit. Game one he played a little and game two he took off. He was dominant throughout the year.

Everyone knew that we were going to run behind him and they had to stop it."

Gilbreath is expected to start at tight end for LSU in 2023 before moving to offensive guard in 2024.

"I'm not too worried," Gilbreath said when asked about the pressure of the SEC. "It's definitely a different environment but it's still football and it's still the same. It's kind of routine so I feel comfortable going out there."

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: U-Prep alum Connor Gilbreath signs to LSU