U.S. power use to rise in 2021 as COVID-19 lockdowns ease, EIA says

Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. power consumption will rise 2.3% this year as state and local governments ease coronavirus lockdowns, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

In its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), EIA projected power demand will rise to 3,889 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) in 2021 and 3,929 billion kWh in 2022 from a coronavirus-depressed 11-year low of 3,802 billion kWh in 2020. That compares with an all-time high of 4,003 billion kWh in 2018.

EIA projected 2021 power sales would rise to a record high 1,484 billion kWh for residential consumers, as continuing lockdowns cause more people to work from home, 1,303 billion kWh for commercial customers and 968 billion kWh for industrials.

That compares with all-time highs of 1,469 billion kWh in 2018 for residential consumers, 1,382 billion kWh in 2018 for commercial customers and 1,064 billion kWh in 2000 for industrials.

EIA said natural gas' share of power generation will slide to 36% in 2021, from 39% in 2020, as gas prices rise, before edging up to 37% in 2022. Coal's share will rise to 23% in 2021, from 20% in 2020, before slipping to 21% in 2022.

The percentage of nuclear generation will ease to 20% in 2021 and 19% in 2022, from 21% in 2020, while renewables will rise to 21% in 2021 and 23% in 2022, from 20% in 2020.

The EIA projected 2021 natural gas sales would rise to 13.31 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) for residential consumers, 9.16 bcfd for commercial customers and 22.80 bcfd for industrials, but fall to 29.49 bcfd for power generation.

That compares with all-time highs of 14.36 bcfd in 1996 for residential consumers, 9.63 bcfd in 2018 for commercial customers, 23.80 bcfd in 1973 for industrials and 31.74 bcfd in 2020 for power generation.

