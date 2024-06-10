U.S. Police & Fire Championships kick off in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The 57th annual U.S. Police & Fire Championships kicked off over the weekend in San Diego, happening at more than 25 venues across San Diego County from Saturday, June 8 to Saturday, June 15.

Close to 3,000 first responders from across the nation are in town for the Olympic-style athletic event that includes competition in 38 different sports, from hockey, bench press, and pickle ball to track and field.

On Sunday, participants threw their best shots in the cornhole competition.

“Everyone just bands together. We’ve made so many friends doing this. It doesn’t matter which department you’re from we all just become friends,” said Brian McDonald, an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The U.S. Police & Fire Championships have been going on in San Diego since 1967.

Jim King, the president of the California Police Athletic Federation, says the general idea was to promote fitness, but to also create camaraderie among the different groups of law enforcement.

“This is an avenue to let loose and reconnect with folks. Our slogan is competition, camaraderie and commitment,” said King.

An award ceremony is held after each competition were participants win gold, silver and bronze medals.

