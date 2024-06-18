U.S. players highlight sprint for last chance to claim Olympic women's golf spots

It’s a major and then some this week at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

This marks the final qualifying event for the Olympic women’s golf competition, with several spots in the balance.

It begins on the American side, where Nelly Korda (world No. 1), Lilia Vu (No. 2) and Rose Zhang (No. 9) are comfortably in. A country can have up to four players if they are inside the top 15 of the Rolex Rankings; otherwise, they are allotted two.

Where the race heats up is just outside that cutoff line. Megan Khang is ranked 16th, Alison Lee 18th and Ally Ewing 19th.

Japan also has an intriguing situation. While U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso is safe at world No. 6, three others are tightly contesting for the second spot.

Ayaka Furue, Nasa Hataoka and Miyu Yamashita are ranked Nos. 20, 21 and 22, respectively. All are in the field this week at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington.

A couple of other notable storylines that will be played out this week, with the Olympic women's event to be held Aug. 7-10 at Le Golf National in Paris, France (click here for the current qualifying standings):

Sweden:

Currently in: Maja Stark (17th in Rolex Rankings) and Linn Grant (27); closest out: Madelene Sagstrom (38)

Thailand: