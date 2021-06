U.S. Open third-round tee times and pairings for Saturday at Torrey Pines

The Telegraph

Open champion Shane Lowry believes a mixture of luck and skill will be required to triumph in the 121st US Open. Lowry is relishing the tough test the championship usually provides, especially after finishing in a tie for fourth in last month's US PGA at Kiawah Island and sixth a fortnight later in the Memorial Tournament. But the 34-year-old feels the thick rough around the greens on the South Course at Torrey Pines will bring an element of "hit and hope" to the recovery shots often required to