U.S. Open: Third round tee times, TV and streaming info

It’s Moving Day at the 120th U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

The course, a par-70 playing 7,477-yards, fought back during Friday’s second round, especially the opening stretch.

After 36 holes Patrick Reed sits atop the leaderboard at 4 under, followed by Bryson DeChambeau in second at 3 under. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Harris English and Justin Thomas are all T-3 at 2 under. Jason Kokrak (-1) is the only other player under par in sixth. Some of the names who missed the cut may surprise you.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, check out everything you need to know for the third round of the U.S. Open below.

Friday tee times

All times are listed in Eastern.

1st tee



TV, streaming information

All times are listed in Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 19

TV

NBC: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Streaming

Go to usopen.com, Peacock app or DirecTV.

Peacock: 9-11 a.m.

Featured groups: 8 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

Featured holes: 8:10 a.m.-6:45 p.m.

Featured groups: 1:15-6:30 p.m.

U.S. Open 360 (practice range and putting green with interviews, news conferences, bunker cams, analysis and features): 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Radio

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

TV

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 10 a.m.-noon.

NBC: Noon to 6 p.m.

Streaming

Go to usopen.com, Peacock app or DirecTV.

Peacock: 8-10 a.m.

Featured groups: 8 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

Featured holes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Featured groups: 1:15-6:30 p.m.

U.S. Open 360 (practice range and putting green with interviews, news conferences, bunker cams, analysis and features): 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Radio

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

