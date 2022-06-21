Brooks Koepka is the latest boring golfer to reportedly leave for LIV Golf
Peace out, Brooksie.
Koepka is just the latest big name to jump ship for the Saudi-backed league.
Brooks Koepka will leave the PGA Tour to join the LIV Golf breakaway tour.
Nick Faldo started in TV on ABC in 2004 before switching networks.
Brooks Koepka will be announced as the Saudi rebel circuit’s latest high-profile signing and is expected to play in the first LIV Series event on US soil next week.
Koepka’s brother Chase played in the opening event at Centurion Club earlier this month.
Eureka Earth photos appear to show a new, longer tee box on the famed par 5 at the home of the Masters.
Will Zalatoris said Matt Fitzpatrick's approach shot into 18 "is going to be shown probably for the rest of U.S. Open history.”
The Open will draw a record attendance of 290,000 people at St Andrews in Scotland this year, according to organisers.
Everything changed for Sasho MacKenzie in a matter of hours following Matt Fitzpatrick’s first major win the US Open on Sunday night.