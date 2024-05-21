U.S. Open qualifying: The brothers Molinari, Robert Rock advanced; several LIV golfers fell short

The countdown is on to the next men’s major of 2024, the U.S. Open.

Players from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf as well as a good number of amateurs were signed up at three locations Monday with the ultimate goal being a tee time at Pinehurst No. 2 in the Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina, in June for the national championship.

The three 36-hole final qualifying stages were in Japan, England and a huge one in Dallas which started out as a who’s who.

In all, 23 golfers advanced out of Monday’s action, earning a spot at Pinehurst and joining 83 fully exempt golfers. That brings the running total to 106 for a field that will eventually be 156. On June 3 there will be 10 more qualifiers. From there, multiple PGA Tour winners and the NCAA individual champ will round out the field.

Here’s a closer look at the three Monday qualifiers.

Dallas Athletic Club

136 players for 11 spots

1. Nico Echavarria

T-2. Mac Meissner

T-2. Eugenio Lopez Chacarra

T-4. Takumi Kanaya

T-4. Franceso Molinari

T-6. Brandon Wu

T-6. Michael McGowan

T-6. Parker Bell (a)

T-6. S.H. Kim

T-6. Sung Kang

T-6. Logan McAllister

Notables missed the cut: Sergio Garcia (the odd man out in a 7-for-6 playoff for the 11th and final spot), Kevin Streelman, Henrik Norlander, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Scott Piercy, Garrick Higgo, Caleb Surrat, Norrman Vincent, Cameron Champ, Harry Hall, Jim Knous, Joel Dahmen, Aaron Baddeley, Patton Kizzire and Kyle Westmoreland.

The following players withdrew: Sangmoon Bae, Zecheng Dou, Paul Haley, Lee Hodges, J.B. Holmes, Kevin Na, Geoffrey Ogilvy, Patrick Reed, Sebastian Soderberg and Jesper Svensson.

Walton Heath Golf Club, Surrey, England

102 players for nine spots

T-1. Grant Forrest

T-1. Richard Mansell

T-1. Brandon Robinson Thompson

T-4. Sam Bairstow

T-4. Robert Rock

T-6. Tom McKibbin

T-6. Edoardo Molinari

T-6. Jason Scrivener

T-6. Matteo Manassero

The following players withdrew: Eddie Pepperell, Callum Tarren, Antoine Rozner and Laurie Canter.

Robert Rock hasn't played in the US Open since 2012, he retired from playing in 2022 to concentrate on his teaching academy. He is currently ranked 2035th in the world. He just qualified for Pinehurst. — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) May 20, 2024

Hino Golf Club, Shiga Prefecture, Japan

34 players for 3 spots

T-1. Ryo Ishikawa

T-1. Riki Kawamoto

3. Taisei Shimizu

What are the remaining qualifying sites?

On Monday, June 3, there will be nine final qualifying sites in the U.S. and one in Canada offering the last hope for those not already in the field,

Dubbed “Golf’s Longest Day”, the 36-hole qualifiers will come the day after the PGA Tour’s RBC Canadian Open and the DP World Tour’s European Open in Hamburg, Germany.

When is the U.S. Open?

Pinehurst will host its fourth U.S. Open June 13 to 16.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek