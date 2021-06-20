U.S. Open purse payout: Jon Rahm cashes $2.25 million first-place prize
For the second straight year the U.S. Open awarded a $12.5 million purse, with $2.25 million going to the winner Sunday at Torrey Pines (Jon Rahm) and $1.35 million being awarded the the runner-up (Louis Oosthuizen).
Here is a complete breakdown of the purse payout and FedExCup points for this year's championship:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Jon Rahm
600
2,250,000
2
Louis Oosthuizen
330
1,350,000
3
Harris English
210
829,084
4
Brooks Koepka
127
498,176
4
Guido Migliozzi
0
498,176
4
Collin Morikawa
127
498,176
7
Daniel Berger
86
306,893
7
Paul Casey
86
306,893
7
Branden Grace
86
306,893
7
Rory McIlroy
86
306,893
7
Xander Schauffele
86
306,893
7
Scottie Scheffler
86
306,893
13
Russell Henley
66
217,796
13
Francesco Molinari
66
217,796
15
Patrick Cantlay
58
177,279
15
Mackenzie Hughes
58
177,279
15
58
177,279
15
Matthew Wolff
58
177,279
19
Sergio Garcia
47
125,363
19
Brian Harman
47
125,363
19
Dustin Johnson
47
125,363
19
Patrick Reed
47
125,363
19
Charl Schwartzel
47
125,363
19
Jordan Spieth
47
125,363
19
Justin Thomas
47
125,363
26
Chris Baker
35
87,941
26
Bryson DeChambeau
35
87,941
26
Rikuya Hoshino
0
87,941
26
Martin Kaymer
35
87,941
26
Hideki Matsuyama
35
87,941
31
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
0
71,030
31
Joaquin Niemann
27
71,030
31
Patrick Rodgers
27
71,030
31
Dylan Wu
0
71,030
35
Lanto Griffin
22
57,696
35
Sungjae Im
22
57,696
35
Robert MacIntyre
0
57,696
35
Edoardo Molinari
0
57,696
35
Adam Scott
22
57,696
40
Adam Hadwin
15
43,883
40
Si Woo Kim
15
43,883
40
Wade Ormsby
0
43,883
40
J.T. Poston
15
43,883
40
Ian Poulter
15
43,883
40
Chez Reavie
15
43,883
46
Dylan Frittelli
11
32,351
46
Tom Hoge
11
32,351
46
Rick Lamb
0
32,351
46
Lee Westwood
11
32,351
50
Richard Bland
0
27,327
50
Rafa Cabrera Bello
9
27,327
50
Tommy Fleetwood
9
27,327
50
Bubba Watson
9
27,327
50
Gary Woodland
9
27,327
55
Matt Fitzpatrick
7
26,056
55
Kevin Kisner
7
26,056
57
Akshay Bhatia
0
25,183
57
Stewart Cink
6
25,183
57
Charley Hoffman
6
25,183
57
Taylor Montgomery
0
25,183
57
Jhonattan Vegas
6
25,183
62
Phil Mickelson
5
24,310
62
Greyson Sigg
0
24,310
64
Marc Leishman
5
23,936
65
Matt Jones
4
23,437
65
Shane Lowry
4
23,437
65
Troy Merritt
4
23,437
68
Wilco Nienaber
0
22,814
68
Kyle Westmoreland
0
22,814
70
Fabián Gómez
3
22,309
70
Jimmy Walker
3
22,309