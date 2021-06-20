U.S. Open purse payout: Jon Rahm cashes $2.25 million first-place prize

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Golf Channel Digital
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For the second straight year the U.S. Open awarded a $12.5 million purse, with $2.25 million going to the winner Sunday at Torrey Pines (Jon Rahm) and $1.35 million being awarded the the runner-up (Louis Oosthuizen).

Here is a complete breakdown of the purse payout and FedExCup points for this year's championship:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Jon Rahm

600

2,250,000

2

Louis Oosthuizen

330

1,350,000

3

Harris English

210

829,084

4

Brooks Koepka

127

498,176

4

Guido Migliozzi

0

498,176

4

Collin Morikawa

127

498,176

7

Daniel Berger

86

306,893

7

Paul Casey

86

306,893

7

Branden Grace

86

306,893

7

Rory McIlroy

86

306,893

7

Xander Schauffele

86

306,893

7

Scottie Scheffler

86

306,893

13

Russell Henley

66

217,796

13

Francesco Molinari

66

217,796

15

Patrick Cantlay

58

177,279

15

Mackenzie Hughes

58

177,279

15

Kevin Streelman

58

177,279

15

Matthew Wolff

58

177,279

19

Sergio Garcia

47

125,363

19

Brian Harman

47

125,363

19

Dustin Johnson

47

125,363

19

Patrick Reed

47

125,363

19

Charl Schwartzel

47

125,363

19

Jordan Spieth

47

125,363

19

Justin Thomas

47

125,363

26

Chris Baker

35

87,941

26

Bryson DeChambeau

35

87,941

26

Rikuya Hoshino

0

87,941

26

Martin Kaymer

35

87,941

26

Hideki Matsuyama

35

87,941

31

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

0

71,030

31

Joaquin Niemann

27

71,030

31

Patrick Rodgers

27

71,030

31

Dylan Wu

0

71,030

35

Lanto Griffin

22

57,696

35

Sungjae Im

22

57,696

35

Robert MacIntyre

0

57,696

35

Edoardo Molinari

0

57,696

35

Adam Scott

22

57,696

40

Adam Hadwin

15

43,883

40

Si Woo Kim

15

43,883

40

Wade Ormsby

0

43,883

40

J.T. Poston

15

43,883

40

Ian Poulter

15

43,883

40

Chez Reavie

15

43,883

46

Dylan Frittelli

11

32,351

46

Tom Hoge

11

32,351

46

Rick Lamb

0

32,351

46

Lee Westwood

11

32,351

50

Richard Bland

0

27,327

50

Rafa Cabrera Bello

9

27,327

50

Tommy Fleetwood

9

27,327

50

Bubba Watson

9

27,327

50

Gary Woodland

9

27,327

55

Matt Fitzpatrick

7

26,056

55

Kevin Kisner

7

26,056

57

Akshay Bhatia

0

25,183

57

Stewart Cink

6

25,183

57

Charley Hoffman

6

25,183

57

Taylor Montgomery

0

25,183

57

Jhonattan Vegas

6

25,183

62

Phil Mickelson

5

24,310

62

Greyson Sigg

0

24,310

64

Marc Leishman

5

23,936

65

Matt Jones

4

23,437

65

Shane Lowry

4

23,437

65

Troy Merritt

4

23,437

68

Wilco Nienaber

0

22,814

68

Kyle Westmoreland

0

22,814

70

Fabián Gómez

3

22,309

70

Jimmy Walker

3

22,309

Recommended Stories