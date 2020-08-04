Top-ranked Novak Djokovic leads the U.S. Open men’s singles entry list, a field that lacks Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, a three-time U.S. Open champion and 17-time Grand Slam singles champion, is three majors behind Federer’s male record and two behind Nadal.

Federer is out of the tournament after undergoing a right knee procedure. Nadal opted not to defend his title due to travel concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic’s biggest threats should be young players seeking their first major title — Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev.

The U.S. Open starts as scheduled Aug. 31 without fans.

U.S. Open Entries: Men | Women

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk

View photos

View photos

View photos

View photos

U.S. Open men’s singles entry list originally appeared on NBCSports.com