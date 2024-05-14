U.S. Open Local Qualifying at Sunnyside Country Club

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – 45 players competed for two spots on Monday at the U.S. Open Local Qualifier at Sunnyside Country Club.

33 year-old Clovis West alum and former Cal golfer Michael Weaver and former Bulldog Bhavik Patel tied at 68 and went to a three-for-two playoff.

Weaver ended up winning the playoff with a birdie on the first hole. Former Fresno State men’s golfer Patel earned a second spot with a birdie on the fourth extra hole.

