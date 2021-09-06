U.S. Open live updates: British teen Emma Raducanu keeps rolling, beats Shelby Rogers

Emma Raducanu, of Britain, celebrates after winning her match against Shelby Rogers, of the United States, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Monday in New York. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

British teenager Emma Raducanu, who had to compete in a qualifying tournament to earn a spot in the main draw of the U.S. Open, continued her impressive march through the field with a 6-2, 6-1 flattening of American Shelby Rogers on Monday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Raducanu, 18, will make her first appearance in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament.

Raducanu couldn’t hold serve in the opening game of the first set but quickly righted herself. After Rogers held serve for a 2-0 lead, Raducanu won six straight games to finish out the set.

Raducanu, who was born in Toronto to a Romanian father and Chinese mother but moved to England with her family when she was 2 years old, also won the first five games of the second set before Rogers held serve. Raducanu needed four match point opportunities to eliminate Rogers, a 28-year-old from Charleston, S.C., but Raducanu won when Rogers hit a return into the net. The two women embraced at the net at the end, a classy display of sportsmanship.

Rogers had upset No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty on Saturday in three sets but followed that by playing a three-set doubles match on Sunday. Fatigue might have been a factor on Monday, a warm and humid day.

“I knew it was going to be a tough match,” Raducanu said after complimenting Rogers’ progress through the tournament. “I’m so happy to have come through and to have overcome some of the nerves at the beginning.”

Raducanu and 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada have made big splashes in the women’s field here by reaching the quarterfinals. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, 18, has done the same on the men’s side by advancing out of qualifying to reach the quarterfinals, where he will face 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada on Tuesday.

Raducanu will face No. 11 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland. “Belinda is a great player in great form,” Raducanu said in an on-court interview, “and I know I’m going to have to bring it on Wednesday.”

Muguruza calls extended breaks 'so unprofessional'

Controversy over the timing of a medical timeout and the use of gamesmanship erupted again at the U.S. Open, this time in the final match on Sunday’s schedule at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

No. 9 seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain labeled No. 8 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic “so unprofessional” as they met at the net after Krejcikova’s 6-3, 7-6 (4) fourth-round victory, which ended at 1:09 a.m. EDT on Monday.

Krejcikova, appearing to be in distress over a problem with a muscle in her midsection, called a medical time out after Muguruza had taken a 4-0 lead in the tiebreak. Krejcikova won the next seven points in a row to finish off the match. She also appeared to take a long time between points in walking slowly to the service line before she was due to serve, drawing stares from Muguruza.

The timing of such breaks — and the length of bathroom breaks — has been a topic of discussion throughout the tournament. Andy Murray said he “lost respect” for Stefanos Tsitsipas after Tsitsipas took a lengthy break during their first-round match last Monday.

Muguruza was visibly upset after the match but told reporters she didn’t want to discuss the incident. “I’ll let you guys judge what you think about this,” she said.

“Well, I think between players, you know, a little bit how to behave in certain moments. And, yeah, I wasn’t very happy at the end of the match.”

Garbine Muguruza returns a serve against Barbora Krejcikova during the fourth round of the U.S. Open Sunday in New York. (Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)

Krejcikova needed help from a trainer to exit the court. She didn’t attend a post-match news conference but released a statement through the Women’s Tennis Assn. early Monday morning.

“I think I started the match really well and was playing good tennis. The key was to start the match well,” said Krejcikova, who had long been known as an outstanding doubles player but has excelled in singles and won the French Open women’s title this year.

“There were a lot of breaks, which was difficult, but I was happy that I won the first set 6-3. Out of nowhere I got the lead 4-0, and then things started to get complicated. Garbine started to raise her level, and I was expecting that. At the end I was really struggling, and I feel really bad right now. I don’t really know what happened, but I couldn’t breathe. I started to feel dizzy and the whole world was shaking. It never happened to me before.

“I just gave my all at the end. It’s tough because it was my first time on such a big court playing the night session and I was really having fun until then.”

Krejcikova will next face No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka in a quarterfinal on Tuesday. “It’s going to be extremely difficult, and I hope I can recover and be ready to play,” Krejcikova said.

Bencic defeats Swiatek

Zverev holds off Sinner

No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany fended off a late comeback attempt by No. 13 Jannik Sinner of Italy but advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7) victory. Zverev, the runner-up here last year and the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, served 17 aces in winning his 15th straight match.

He will face the winner of the fourth-round match Monday afternoon between American Reilly Opelka and South Africa’s Lloyd Harris.

