U.S. Open golf past winners: Full year-by-year look at champions and venues

The U.S. Open was first contested in 1895 and this year at Pinehurst No. 2 will mark the 124th edition of the men's national championship.

Here's a look at all the U.S. Open champions and where they prevailed (* = playoff; a = amateur):

YEAR

WINNER

SCORE

SITE

2023

Wyndham Clark

270 (-10)

The Los Angeles Country Club

2022

Matt Fitzpatrick

274 (-6)

The Country Club

2021

Jon Rahm

278 (-6)

Torrey Pines Golf Course

2020

Bryson DeChambeau

274 (-6)

Winged Foot G.C.

2019

Gary Woodland

271 (-13)

Pebble Beach Golf Links

2018

Brooks Koepka

281 (+1)

Shinnecock Hills G.C.

2017

Brooks Koepka

272 (-16)

Erin Hills

2016

Dustin Johnson

276 (-4)

Oakmont C.C.

2015

Jordan Spieth

275 (-5)

Chambers Bay

2014

Martin Kaymer

271 (-9)

Pinehurst Resort & C.C.

2013

Justin Rose

281 (+1)

Merion Golf Club

2012

Webb Simpson

281 (+1)

The Olympic Club

2011

Rory McIlroy

268 (-16)

Congressional C.C.

2010

Graeme McDowell

284 (E)

Pebble Beach G.L.

2009

Lucas Glover

276 (-4)

Bethpage State Park

2008

Tiger Woods*

281 (-1)

Torrey Pines G.C.

2007

Angel Cabrera

285 (+5)

Oakmont C.C.

2006

Geoff Ogilvy

285 (+5)

Winged Foot G.C.

2005

Michael Campbell

280 (E)

Pinehurst Resort & C.C.

2004

Retief Goosen

276 (-4)

Shinnecock Hills G.C.

2003

Jim Furyk

272 (-8)

Olympia Fields C.C.

2002

Tiger Woods

277 (-3)

Bethpage State Park

2001

Retief Goosen*

276 (-4)

Southern Hills C.C.

2000

Tiger Woods

272 (-12)

Pebble Beach G.L.

1999

Payne Stewart

279 (-1)

Pinehurst R. & C.C.

1998

Lee Janzen

280 (E)

The Olympic Club

1997

Ernie Els

276 (-4)

Congressional C.C.

1996

Steve Jones

278 (-2)

Oakland Hills C.C.

1995

Corey Pavin

280 (E)

Shinnecock Hills G.C.

1994

Ernie Els*

279 (-5)

Oakmont C.C.

1993

Lee Janzen

272 (-8)

Baltusrol Golf Club

1992

Tom Kite

285 (-3)

Pebble Beach G.L.

1991

Payne Stewart

282 (-6)

Hazeltine National G.C.

1990

Hale Irwin*

280 (-8)

Medinah C.C.

1989

Curtis Strange

278 (-2)

Oak Hill C.C.

1988

Curtis Strange*

278 (-6)

The Country Club

1987

Scott Simpson

277 (-3)

The Olympic Club

1986

Raymond Floyd

279 (-1)

Shinnecock Hills G.C.

1985

Andy North

279 (-1)

Oakland Hills C.C.

1984

Fuzzy Zoeller*

276 (-4)

Winged Foot G.C.

1983

Larry Nelson

280 (-4)

Oakmont C.C.

1982

Tom Watson

282 (-6)

Pebble Beach G.L.

1981

David Graham

273 (-7)

Merion Golf Club

1980

Jack Nicklaus

272 (-8)

Baltusrol Golf Club

1979

Hale Irwin

284 (E)

Inverness Club

1978

Andy North

285 (+1)

Cherry Hills C.C.

1977

Hubert Green

278 (-2)

Southern Hills C.C.

1976

Jerry Pate

277 (-3)

Atlanta Athletic Club

1975

Lou Graham*

287 (+3)

Medinah C.C.

1974

Hale Irwin

287 (+7)

Winged Foot G.C.

1973

Johnny Miller

279 (-5)

Oakmont C.C.

1972

Jack Nicklaus

290 (+2)

Pebble Beach G.L.

1971

Lee Trevino*

280 (E)

Merion Golf Club

1970

Tony Jacklin

281 (-7)

Hazeltine National G.C.

1969

Orville Moody

281 (+1)

Champions Golf Club

1968

Lee Trevino

275 (-5)

Oak Hill Country Club

1967

Jack Nicklaus

275 (-5)

Baltusrol Golf Club

1966

Billy Casper Jr.*

278 (-2)

The Olympic Club

1965

Gary Player*

282 (+2)

Bellerive C.C.

1964

Ken Venturi

278 (-2)

Congressional C.C.

1963

Julius Boros*

293 (+9)

The Country Club

1962

Jack Nicklaus*

283 (-1)

Oakmont C.C.

1961

Gene Littler

281 (+1)

Oakland Hills C.C.

1960

Arnold Palmer

280 (-4)

Cherry Hills C.C.

1959

Billy Casper Jr.

282 (+2)

Winged Foot G.C.

1958

Tommy Bolt

283 (+3)

Southern Hills C.C.

1957

Dick Mayer*

282 (+2)

Inverness Club

1956

Cary Middlecoff

281 (+1)

Oak Hill C.C.

1955

Jack Fleck*

287 (+7)

The Olympic Club

1954

Ed Furgol

284 (+4)

Baltusrol Golf Club

1953

Ben Hogan

283 (-5)

Oakmont C.C.

1952

Julius Boros

281 (+1)

Northwood Club

1951

Ben Hogan

287 (+7)

Oakland Hills C.C.

1950

Ben Hogan*

287 (+7)

Merion Golf Club

1949

Cary Middlecoff

286 (+2)

Medinah C.C.

1948

Ben Hogan

276 (-8)

Riviera Country Club

1947

Lew Worsham*

282 (-2)

St. Louis C.C.

1946

Lloyd Mangrum*

284 (-4)

Canterbury C.C.

1945

No championship - World War II

 

 

1944

No championship - World War II

 

 

1943

No championship - World War II

 

 

1942

No championship - World War II

 

 

1941

Craig Wood

284 (+4)

Colonial Country Club

1940

Lawson Little*

287 (-1)

Canterbury C.C.

1939

Byron Nelson*

284 (+8)

Philadelphia C.C.

1938

Ralph Guldahl

284 (E)

Cherry Hills C.C.

1937

Ralph Guldahl

281 (-7)

Oakland Hills C.C.

1936

Tony Manero

282 (-6)

Baltusrol Golf Club

1935

Sam Parks Jr.

299 (+11)

Oakmont C.C.

1934

Olin Dutra

293 (+13)

Merion Cricket Club

1933

Johnny Goodman (a)

287 (-1)

North Shore G.C.

1932

Gene Sarazen

286 (+6)

Fresh Meadow C.C.

1931

Billy Burke*

292 (+8)

Inverness Club

1930

Bob Jones (a)

287 (-1)

Interlachen C.C.

1929

Bob Jones (a)*

294 (+6)

Winged Foot G.C.

1928

Johnny Farrell*

294 (+10)

Olympia Fields C.C.

1927

Tommy Armour*

301 (+13)

Oakmont C.C.

1926

Bob Jones (a)

293 (+5)

Scioto Country Club

1925

William Macfarlane*

291 (+7)

Worcester C.C.

1924

Cyril Walker

297 (+9)

Oakland Hills C.C.

1923

Bob Jones (a)*

296 (+8)

Inwood Country Club

1922

Gene Sarazen

288 (+8)

Skokie Country Club

1921

James M. Barnes

289 (+9)

Columbia C.C.

1920

Edward Ray

295 (+7)

Inverness Club

1919

Walter Hagen

301 (+17)

Brae Burn C.C.

1918

No championship - World War I

 

 

1917

No championship - World War I

 

 

1916

Charles Evans Jr. (a)

286 (-2)

Minikahda Club

1915

Jerome D. Travers (a)

297 (+9)

Baltusrol Golf Club

1914

Walter Hagen

290 (+2)

Midlothian C.C.

1913

Francis Ouimet (a)*

304 (+20)

The Country Club

1912

John J. McDermott

294 (-2)

C.C. of Buffalo

1911

John J. McDermott*

307 (+3)

Chicago Golf Club

1910

Alex Smith*

298 (+6)

Philadelphia Cricket Club

1909

George Sargent

290

Englewood Golf Club

1908

Fred McLeod*

322

Myopia Hunt Club

1907

Alex Ross

302

Philadelphia Cricket C.

1906

Alex Smith

295

Onwentsia Club

1905

Willie Anderson

314

Myopia Hunt Club

1904

Willie Anderson

303

Glen View Club

1903

Willie Anderson*

307

Baltusrol Golf Club

1902

Laurence Auchterlonie

307

Garden City Golf Club

1901

Willie Anderson*

331

Myopia Hunt Club

1900

Harry Vardon

313

Chicago Golf Club

1899

Willie Smith

315

Baltimore C.C.

1898

Fred Herd

328

Myopia Hunt Club

1897

Joe Lloyd

162#

Chicago Golf Club

1896

James Foulis

152#

Shinnecock Hills G.C.

1895

Horace Rawlins

173#

Newport Golf Club