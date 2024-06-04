U.S. Open golf past winners: Full year-by-year look at champions and venues

The U.S. Open was first contested in 1895 and this year at Pinehurst No. 2 will mark the 124th edition of the men's national championship.

Here's a look at all the U.S. Open champions and where they prevailed (* = playoff; a = amateur):