U.S. Open golf past winners: Full year-by-year look at champions and venues
The U.S. Open was first contested in 1895 and this year at Pinehurst No. 2 will mark the 124th edition of the men's national championship.
Here's a look at all the U.S. Open champions and where they prevailed (* = playoff; a = amateur):
YEAR
WINNER
SCORE
SITE
2023
Wyndham Clark
270 (-10)
The Los Angeles Country Club
2022
Matt Fitzpatrick
274 (-6)
The Country Club
2021
Jon Rahm
278 (-6)
Torrey Pines Golf Course
2020
Bryson DeChambeau
274 (-6)
Winged Foot G.C.
2019
Gary Woodland
271 (-13)
Pebble Beach Golf Links
2018
Brooks Koepka
281 (+1)
Shinnecock Hills G.C.
2017
Brooks Koepka
272 (-16)
Erin Hills
2016
Dustin Johnson
276 (-4)
Oakmont C.C.
2015
Jordan Spieth
275 (-5)
Chambers Bay
2014
Martin Kaymer
271 (-9)
Pinehurst Resort & C.C.
2013
Justin Rose
281 (+1)
Merion Golf Club
2012
Webb Simpson
281 (+1)
The Olympic Club
2011
Rory McIlroy
268 (-16)
Congressional C.C.
2010
Graeme McDowell
284 (E)
Pebble Beach G.L.
2009
Lucas Glover
276 (-4)
Bethpage State Park
2008
Tiger Woods*
281 (-1)
Torrey Pines G.C.
2007
Angel Cabrera
285 (+5)
Oakmont C.C.
2006
Geoff Ogilvy
285 (+5)
Winged Foot G.C.
2005
Michael Campbell
280 (E)
Pinehurst Resort & C.C.
2004
Retief Goosen
276 (-4)
Shinnecock Hills G.C.
2003
Jim Furyk
272 (-8)
Olympia Fields C.C.
2002
Tiger Woods
277 (-3)
Bethpage State Park
2001
Retief Goosen*
276 (-4)
Southern Hills C.C.
2000
Tiger Woods
272 (-12)
Pebble Beach G.L.
1999
Payne Stewart
279 (-1)
Pinehurst R. & C.C.
1998
Lee Janzen
280 (E)
The Olympic Club
1997
Ernie Els
276 (-4)
Congressional C.C.
1996
Steve Jones
278 (-2)
Oakland Hills C.C.
1995
Corey Pavin
280 (E)
Shinnecock Hills G.C.
1994
Ernie Els*
279 (-5)
Oakmont C.C.
1993
Lee Janzen
272 (-8)
Baltusrol Golf Club
1992
Tom Kite
285 (-3)
Pebble Beach G.L.
1991
Payne Stewart
282 (-6)
Hazeltine National G.C.
1990
Hale Irwin*
280 (-8)
Medinah C.C.
1989
Curtis Strange
278 (-2)
Oak Hill C.C.
1988
Curtis Strange*
278 (-6)
The Country Club
1987
Scott Simpson
277 (-3)
The Olympic Club
1986
Raymond Floyd
279 (-1)
Shinnecock Hills G.C.
1985
Andy North
279 (-1)
Oakland Hills C.C.
1984
Fuzzy Zoeller*
276 (-4)
Winged Foot G.C.
1983
Larry Nelson
280 (-4)
Oakmont C.C.
1982
Tom Watson
282 (-6)
Pebble Beach G.L.
1981
David Graham
273 (-7)
Merion Golf Club
1980
Jack Nicklaus
272 (-8)
Baltusrol Golf Club
1979
Hale Irwin
284 (E)
Inverness Club
1978
Andy North
285 (+1)
Cherry Hills C.C.
1977
Hubert Green
278 (-2)
Southern Hills C.C.
1976
Jerry Pate
277 (-3)
Atlanta Athletic Club
1975
Lou Graham*
287 (+3)
Medinah C.C.
1974
Hale Irwin
287 (+7)
Winged Foot G.C.
1973
Johnny Miller
279 (-5)
Oakmont C.C.
1972
Jack Nicklaus
290 (+2)
Pebble Beach G.L.
1971
Lee Trevino*
280 (E)
Merion Golf Club
1970
Tony Jacklin
281 (-7)
Hazeltine National G.C.
1969
Orville Moody
281 (+1)
Champions Golf Club
1968
Lee Trevino
275 (-5)
Oak Hill Country Club
1967
Jack Nicklaus
275 (-5)
Baltusrol Golf Club
1966
Billy Casper Jr.*
278 (-2)
The Olympic Club
1965
Gary Player*
282 (+2)
Bellerive C.C.
1964
Ken Venturi
278 (-2)
Congressional C.C.
1963
Julius Boros*
293 (+9)
The Country Club
1962
Jack Nicklaus*
283 (-1)
Oakmont C.C.
1961
Gene Littler
281 (+1)
Oakland Hills C.C.
1960
Arnold Palmer
280 (-4)
Cherry Hills C.C.
1959
Billy Casper Jr.
282 (+2)
Winged Foot G.C.
1958
Tommy Bolt
283 (+3)
Southern Hills C.C.
1957
Dick Mayer*
282 (+2)
Inverness Club
1956
Cary Middlecoff
281 (+1)
Oak Hill C.C.
1955
Jack Fleck*
287 (+7)
The Olympic Club
1954
Ed Furgol
284 (+4)
Baltusrol Golf Club
1953
Ben Hogan
283 (-5)
Oakmont C.C.
1952
Julius Boros
281 (+1)
Northwood Club
1951
Ben Hogan
287 (+7)
Oakland Hills C.C.
1950
Ben Hogan*
287 (+7)
Merion Golf Club
1949
Cary Middlecoff
286 (+2)
Medinah C.C.
1948
Ben Hogan
276 (-8)
Riviera Country Club
1947
Lew Worsham*
282 (-2)
St. Louis C.C.
1946
Lloyd Mangrum*
284 (-4)
Canterbury C.C.
1945
No championship - World War II
1944
No championship - World War II
1943
No championship - World War II
1942
No championship - World War II
1941
Craig Wood
284 (+4)
Colonial Country Club
1940
Lawson Little*
287 (-1)
Canterbury C.C.
1939
Byron Nelson*
284 (+8)
Philadelphia C.C.
1938
Ralph Guldahl
284 (E)
Cherry Hills C.C.
1937
Ralph Guldahl
281 (-7)
Oakland Hills C.C.
1936
Tony Manero
282 (-6)
Baltusrol Golf Club
1935
Sam Parks Jr.
299 (+11)
Oakmont C.C.
1934
Olin Dutra
293 (+13)
Merion Cricket Club
1933
Johnny Goodman (a)
287 (-1)
North Shore G.C.
1932
Gene Sarazen
286 (+6)
Fresh Meadow C.C.
1931
Billy Burke*
292 (+8)
Inverness Club
1930
Bob Jones (a)
287 (-1)
Interlachen C.C.
1929
Bob Jones (a)*
294 (+6)
Winged Foot G.C.
1928
Johnny Farrell*
294 (+10)
Olympia Fields C.C.
1927
Tommy Armour*
301 (+13)
Oakmont C.C.
1926
Bob Jones (a)
293 (+5)
Scioto Country Club
1925
William Macfarlane*
291 (+7)
Worcester C.C.
1924
Cyril Walker
297 (+9)
Oakland Hills C.C.
1923
Bob Jones (a)*
296 (+8)
Inwood Country Club
1922
Gene Sarazen
288 (+8)
Skokie Country Club
1921
James M. Barnes
289 (+9)
Columbia C.C.
1920
Edward Ray
295 (+7)
Inverness Club
1919
Walter Hagen
301 (+17)
Brae Burn C.C.
1918
No championship - World War I
1917
No championship - World War I
1916
Charles Evans Jr. (a)
286 (-2)
Minikahda Club
1915
Jerome D. Travers (a)
297 (+9)
Baltusrol Golf Club
1914
Walter Hagen
290 (+2)
Midlothian C.C.
1913
Francis Ouimet (a)*
304 (+20)
The Country Club
1912
John J. McDermott
294 (-2)
C.C. of Buffalo
1911
John J. McDermott*
307 (+3)
Chicago Golf Club
1910
Alex Smith*
298 (+6)
Philadelphia Cricket Club
1909
George Sargent
290
Englewood Golf Club
1908
Fred McLeod*
322
Myopia Hunt Club
1907
Alex Ross
302
Philadelphia Cricket C.
1906
Alex Smith
295
Onwentsia Club
1905
Willie Anderson
314
Myopia Hunt Club
1904
Willie Anderson
303
Glen View Club
1903
Willie Anderson*
307
Baltusrol Golf Club
1902
Laurence Auchterlonie
307
Garden City Golf Club
1901
Willie Anderson*
331
Myopia Hunt Club
1900
Harry Vardon
313
Chicago Golf Club
1899
Willie Smith
315
Baltimore C.C.
1898
Fred Herd
328
Myopia Hunt Club
1897
Joe Lloyd
162#
Chicago Golf Club
1896
James Foulis
152#
Shinnecock Hills G.C.
1895
Horace Rawlins
173#
Newport Golf Club