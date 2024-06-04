Advertisement

U.S. Open future venues, locations and years

Golf Channel
·1 min read
U.S. Open future venues, locations and years

The 124th U.S. Open takes place June 13-16 at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Here’s where future editions will be contested as revealed by the USGA:

  • 2025: Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Pa. (June 12-15)

  • 2026: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club - Southampton, N.Y. (June 18-21)

  • 2027: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif. (June 17-20)

  • 2028: Winged Foot Golf Club - Mamaroneck, N.Y. (June 15-18)

  • 2029: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) - Village of Pinehurst, N.C. (June 14-17)

  • 2030: Merion Golf Club - Ardmore, Pa. (June 13-16)

  • 2031: Riviera Country Club- Pacific Palisades, Calif. (June 12-15)

  • 2032: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif. (June 17-20)

  • 2033: Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Pa. (June 16-19)

  • 2034: Oakland Hills Country Club (South Course) - Bloomfield Hills, Mich. (June 15-18)

  • 2035: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) - Village of Pinehurst, N.C. (June 14-17)

  • 2036: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club - Southampton, N.Y. (TBD)

  • 2037: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif. (TBD)

  • 2038: The Country Club - Brookline, Mass. (TBD)

  • 2039: The Los Angeles (Calif.) Country Club (North Course) (June 16-19)

  • 2040: Merion Golf Club - Ardmore, Pa. (June 14-17)

  • 2041: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) - Village of Pinehurst, N.C. (June 13-16)

  • 2042: Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Pa. (June 12-15)

  • 2043: TBD

  • 2044: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif. (TBD)

  • 2045-46: TBD

  • 2047: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) - Village of Pinehurst, N.C. (TBD)

  • 2048: TBD

  • 2049: Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Pa. (June 17-20)

  • 2050: Merion Golf Club - Ardmore, Pa. (June 16-19)

  • 2051: Oakland Hills Country Club - Bloomfield Hills, Mich. (TBD)