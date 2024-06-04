U.S. Open future venues, locations and years
The 124th U.S. Open takes place June 13-16 at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Here’s where future editions will be contested as revealed by the USGA:
2025: Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Pa. (June 12-15)
2026: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club - Southampton, N.Y. (June 18-21)
2027: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif. (June 17-20)
2028: Winged Foot Golf Club - Mamaroneck, N.Y. (June 15-18)
2029: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) - Village of Pinehurst, N.C. (June 14-17)
2030: Merion Golf Club - Ardmore, Pa. (June 13-16)
2031: Riviera Country Club- Pacific Palisades, Calif. (June 12-15)
2032: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif. (June 17-20)
2033: Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Pa. (June 16-19)
2034: Oakland Hills Country Club (South Course) - Bloomfield Hills, Mich. (June 15-18)
2035: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) - Village of Pinehurst, N.C. (June 14-17)
2036: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club - Southampton, N.Y. (TBD)
2037: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif. (TBD)
2038: The Country Club - Brookline, Mass. (TBD)
2039: The Los Angeles (Calif.) Country Club (North Course) (June 16-19)
2040: Merion Golf Club - Ardmore, Pa. (June 14-17)
2041: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) - Village of Pinehurst, N.C. (June 13-16)
2042: Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Pa. (June 12-15)
2043: TBD
2044: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif. (TBD)
2045-46: TBD
2047: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) - Village of Pinehurst, N.C. (TBD)
2048: TBD
2049: Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Pa. (June 17-20)
2050: Merion Golf Club - Ardmore, Pa. (June 16-19)
2051: Oakland Hills Country Club - Bloomfield Hills, Mich. (TBD)