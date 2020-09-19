U.S. Open final round tee times, TV and streaming info

Todd Kelly

It all comes down to this.

It’s the final round at the 120th U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

After a stunning 5-under 65, rising star Matthew Wolff holds a two-shot lead at 5 under over Bryson DeChambeau at 3 under. If Wolff were to win, he’d become the seventh-youngest champion in U.S. Open history. Louis Oosthuizen is in third at 1 under followed by Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele and Harris English all T-4 at even par.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, check out everything you need to know for the final round of the U.S. Open below.

U.S. Open: Leaderboard | Best photos

Sunday tee times

All times are listed in Eastern.

1st tee

Tee time Players
8 a.m. Abraham Ancer
8:11 a.m John Pak (a), Troy Merritt
8:22 a.m. Rory Sabbatini, Shugo Imahira
8:33 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Shane Lowry
8:44 a.m. Cameron Smith, Sebastian Munoz
8:55 a.m. Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay
9:06 a.m. Robert MacIntyre, Tyler Duncan
9:17 a.m. Bernd Wiesberger, Brian Harman
9:28 a.m. Stephan Jaeger, Erik van Rooyen
9:39 a.m. Taylor Pendrith, Michael Thompson
9:50 a.m. Romain Langasque, Lucas Herbert
10:01 a.m. Ryo Ishikawa, Adam Scott
10:12 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Sungjae Im
10:23 a.m. Matt Wallace, Rickie Fowler
10:34 a.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jon Rahm
10:45 a.m. Daniel Berger, Charles Howell III
10:56 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Renato Paratore
11:07 a.m. Thomas Detry, Lanto Griffin
11:18 a.m. Brendon Todd, Bubba Watson
11:29 a.m. Tony Finau, Lee Westwood
11:40 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey
11:51 a.m. Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel
12:02 p.m. Will Zalatoris, Adam Long
12:13 p.m. Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters
12:24 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Webb Simpson
12:35 p.m. Lucas Glover, Alex Noren
12:46 p.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Viktor Hovland
12:57 p.m. Zach Johnson, Rory McIlroy
1:08 p.m. Harris English, Xander Schauffele
1:19 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen
1:30 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff


TV, streaming information

All times are listed in Eastern.

Sunday, Sept. 20

TV

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 10 a.m.-noon.
NBC: Noon to 6 p.m.

Streaming

Go to usopen.com, Peacock app or DirecTV.
Peacock: 8-10 a.m.
Featured groups: 8 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
Featured holes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Featured groups: 1:15-6:30 p.m.
U.S. Open 360 (practice range and putting green with interviews, news conferences, bunker cams, analysis and features): 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Radio

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.