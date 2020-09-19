U.S. Open final round tee times, TV and streaming info

It all comes down to this.

It’s the final round at the 120th U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

After a stunning 5-under 65, rising star Matthew Wolff holds a two-shot lead at 5 under over Bryson DeChambeau at 3 under. If Wolff were to win, he’d become the seventh-youngest champion in U.S. Open history. Louis Oosthuizen is in third at 1 under followed by Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele and Harris English all T-4 at even par.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, check out everything you need to know for the final round of the U.S. Open below.

Sunday tee times

All times are listed in Eastern.

1st tee



TV, streaming information

All times are listed in Eastern.

Sunday, Sept. 20

TV

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 10 a.m.-noon.

NBC: Noon to 6 p.m.

Streaming

Go to usopen.com, Peacock app or DirecTV.

Peacock: 8-10 a.m.

Featured groups: 8 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

Featured holes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Featured groups: 1:15-6:30 p.m.

U.S. Open 360 (practice range and putting green with interviews, news conferences, bunker cams, analysis and features): 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Radio

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

