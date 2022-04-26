LONDON — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has parted ways with coach Torben Beltz six months after hiring him.

The 19-year-old British player said she’s seeking “a new training model” despite rising to a career-high ranking of No. 11 this week after reaching the quarterfinals at the Stuttgart Open.

“I want to thank Torben for his coaching, professionalism and dedication over last half a year,” Raducanu said in a statement. “He has a huge heart and I have enjoyed our strong chemistry during the time together. I feel the best direction for my development is to transition to a new training model with the (British tennis federation) supporting in the interim.”

Raducanu split from coach Andrew Richardson after last year’s U.S. Open – where she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title – and later hired Beltz, former coach of three-time major champion Angelique Kerber, saying she wanted someone with tour experience.

Raducanu is scheduled to play at the Madrid Open this week.

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu parts ways with coach originally appeared on NBCSports.com