PARIS — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu’s French Open debut was as difficult as can be for more than a set before she emerged with a 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-1 victory over Czech qualifier Linda Noskova.

The 12th-seeded Raducanu trailed by a set, then was down a break in the second set twice, before coming back to win in more than 2 1/2 hours against a player who was trying to pull off the sort of upset Raducanu did over and over again at Flushing Meadows last year.

At the U.S. Open, Raducanu was an 18-year-old participating in only her second Grand Slam tournament – and she became the first qualifier to win a major tennis trophy.

At Roland Garros, she faced the 17-year-old Noskova, who is ranked 184th and was making her Grand Slam debut after going through qualifying.

Noskova won the junior title in Paris in 2021 and was the youngest player in the women’s field this time. Had she won, she would have been the first qualifier to beat a player seeded as high as No. 12 at a major since Raducanu knocked off No. 11 Belinda Bencic at the U.S. Open.

U.S. Open champ Emma Raducanu trails but wins at French Open originally appeared on NBCSports.com