U.S. Open champ Bianca Andreescu returns home to Canada

VIDEO SHOWS: U.S. OPEN CHAMP BIANCA ANDREESCU'S NEWS CONFERENCE UPON HER RETURN TO CANADA AFTER HER U.S. OPEN VICTORY

TORONTO, CANADA (SEPTEMBER 11, 2019) (CBC - SEE RESTRICTIONS ABOVE)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. OPEN CHAMP BIANCA ANDREESCU, SAYING:

Reporter: "If there was a movie made about your file who would you want to play you and who would you want to play your parents?"

Andreesscu: "That's a good question. I've never been asked that before.I really like Jennifer Lawrence ... to play me, she's a really cool person and I feel we have a pretty similar vibe. My parents. I don't know. Are they here? You should ask them. I don't want to say anything wrong."

3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. OPEN CHAMP BIANCA ANDREESCU, SAYING:

"I have pretty big expectations for myself. I've accomplished a lot in this past year and I feel I can do even more in this sport. I actually, believe I can do more for this sport after all of this success so I'm just going to keep striving and hopefully win many more grand slams from now on."

STORY: U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu returned to her hometown a conquering hero on Wednesday (September 11) with a little more celebrating to do before getting back to work and setting new goals, such as staying injury-free.

Looking weary after a whirlwind media tour of New York, Andreescu said she was running on adrenaline after her shock straight sets win over 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the final of the U.S. Open on Saturday.

The celebrations are expected to become a regular thing for Andreescu, who pundits predict will soon climb to number one in the world rankings and win many more Grand Slams.

The future seems impossibly bright for the 19-year-old Canadian, who was even asked who she would like to play her in a movie about her life.

"I really like Jennifer Lawrence ... to play me, she's a really cool person and I feel we have a pretty similar vibe."

Not yet out of her teens, Andreescu has spent a good chunk of her young career battling back, leg and shoulder issues that caused her to miss a big chunk of the claycourt campaign and all of the of the grasscourt season, including Wimbledon.

But on the North American hardcourts Andreescu looked invincible.

She beat Williams in the final of the Rogers Cup in August to become the first Canadian to win the national title in 50 years then staged a remarkable run to the trophy in Flushing Meadows.

Having won her first Grand Slam, two of the WTA Tour's elite events in Toronto and Indian Wells and shot to number five in the world rankings, Andreescu has had to do a quick reset of her goals, having already far exceeded her targets for 2019.

Now she is focused on qualifying for season ending WTA Tour finals, climbing further up the rankings and representing Canada at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I have pretty big expectations for myself," said Andreescu. "I kind of have an idea, I want to do well in my next couple of tournaments in Asia to hopefully qualify for the WTA Tour finals in China and crack the top three.

"I've accomplished a lot this past year and I feel I can do even more, now I actually believe I can do more after all of this success so I am going to keep striving and hopefully win many more Grand Slams.

Before all that, Andreescu will bask in the glow of her U.S. Open triumph just a little bit longer.

She plans to celebrate a bit more with her hometown friends but is also looking forward to sleeping in her own bed.

"I've been getting more recognised than usual," said Andreescu, who was ranked an anonymous 178th in the world at the end of last season. "It's been hectic.

(Production: Peter Bullock)



